This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Smiles and belts all round as Katie Taylor visits Temple Street

The Bray boxer was today announced as an official ambassador for the hospital.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 21 Jun 2019, 4:36 PM
37 minutes ago 371 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4692841

THERE WAS GREAT excitement in Temple Street Children’s Hospital today as Katie Taylor visited the wards with her five belts, as she was named as an official ambassador for the hospital.

NO FEE 5 Katie Taylor Temple Street (1) Katie Taylor with seven-year-old Charlie Mailben from Co Meath. Source: Mark Stedman

Taylor is currently enjoying some downtime at home after becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world earlier this month, and popped into Temple Street earlier. 

The Bray boxer is no stranger to the hospital but today pledged her support in an official capacity, as she visited to announce her new role as an ambassador for the Temple Street Foundation.

“Temple Street is a truly amazing place full of incredible little fighters and wonderful, caring staff who do such exceptional work,” Taylor said.

“While it’s heartbreaking to see what some of the kids are having to go through their courage and bravery is truly inspirational to me.

NO FEE 1 Katie Taylor Temple Street Molly Tunnicliffe from Raheny with the lightweight champion of the world. Source: Mark Stedman

“I’m delighted to help out in any small way I can by raising awareness for the great work that’s being done at Temple Street and continuing to support Temple Street Foundation.” 

Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of the Temple Street Foundation, added: “We are so excited and honoured to welcome Katie on board as an official ambassador for Temple Street.

“She has been — and continues to be — such a wonderful friend to the hospital and is a great advocate for the extraordinary work that happens in our wards, theatres, departments and Intensive Care Unit every hour of every day.

“Today’s visit was an extraordinary treat for our little patients, not to mention our doctors, nurses and staff, who are all huge Katie Taylor fans.” 

NO FEE 4 Katie Taylor Temple Street (1) Staff of the surgical flat ward at Temple Street enjoyed Taylor's visit. Source: Mark Stedman

NO FEE 10 Katie Taylor Temple Street Taylor with Niamh Bonner, aged 14, from Letterkenny and nurse Molly Featherstone. Source: Mark Stedman

NO FEE 11 Katie Taylor Temple Street Taylor and 14-year-old Niamh Bonner. Source: Mark Stedman

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie