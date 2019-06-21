Smiles and belts all round as Katie Taylor visits Temple Street

THERE WAS GREAT excitement in Temple Street Children’s Hospital today as Katie Taylor visited the wards with her five belts, as she was named as an official ambassador for the hospital.

Katie Taylor with seven-year-old Charlie Mailben from Co Meath. Source: Mark Stedman

Taylor is currently enjoying some downtime at home after becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world earlier this month, and popped into Temple Street earlier.

The Bray boxer is no stranger to the hospital but today pledged her support in an official capacity, as she visited to announce her new role as an ambassador for the Temple Street Foundation.

“Temple Street is a truly amazing place full of incredible little fighters and wonderful, caring staff who do such exceptional work,” Taylor said.

“While it’s heartbreaking to see what some of the kids are having to go through their courage and bravery is truly inspirational to me.

Molly Tunnicliffe from Raheny with the lightweight champion of the world. Source: Mark Stedman

“I’m delighted to help out in any small way I can by raising awareness for the great work that’s being done at Temple Street and continuing to support Temple Street Foundation.”

Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of the Temple Street Foundation, added: “We are so excited and honoured to welcome Katie on board as an official ambassador for Temple Street.

“She has been — and continues to be — such a wonderful friend to the hospital and is a great advocate for the extraordinary work that happens in our wards, theatres, departments and Intensive Care Unit every hour of every day.

“Today’s visit was an extraordinary treat for our little patients, not to mention our doctors, nurses and staff, who are all huge Katie Taylor fans.”

Staff of the surgical flat ward at Temple Street enjoyed Taylor's visit. Source: Mark Stedman

Taylor with Niamh Bonner, aged 14, from Letterkenny and nurse Molly Featherstone. Source: Mark Stedman

Taylor and 14-year-old Niamh Bonner. Source: Mark Stedman

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!