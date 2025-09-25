Justin Rose/Leonard gaffe during speech was 'honest mistake' - Bradley

UNITED STATES CAPTAIN Keegan Bradley said his embarrassing gaffe during his Ryder Cup opening ceremony speech was an “honest mistake”.

Bradley mistakenly named current Europe stalwart Justin Rose as the player that sunk a decisive putt in the 1997 Ryder Cup at Brookline instead of Justin Leonard.

The 39-year-old said in his speech ahead of the 45th edition at Bethpage Black: “The Ryder Cup became personal for me in 1999 at Brookline. I was a 13-year-old, perched on my dad’s shoulders watching Justin Rose’s miracle putt drop on 17.

“That was the moment golf stopped being a game and started being a calling. That day changed my life.”

The mistake led to looks of bewilderment from the Europe team on stage.

But Bradley says someone shouting Rose’s name immediately before sent his speech off track.

“It was a mistake on Justin Rose. Somebody yelled out Justin Rose right before I read it and I said it.

“I didn’t even know until I was done. Honest mistake.”

European counterpart Luke Donald also had to explain comments he made during his opening ceremony speech.

Donald appeared to take a barbed swipe at the United States team for becoming the first team in Ryder Cup history to be paid.

The former world number one said his side were “fuelled by something money cannot buy” and the competition is “not about prize money or ranking points”.

But he denied his words were aimed at Bradley and his side, insisting his address was written earlier in the year.

“It wasn’t directed at the US. My speech was directed at my players.

“I wrote that speech six months ago, maybe, OK?

“We have been very consistent where we stand and what we play for. We’re not concerned about what the US are doing.”