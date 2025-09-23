'In sport, this is the toughest thing I've had to do' - Clare forward making his mark in Dublin

FORMER CLARE FORWARD Keelan Sexton has described leaving his native club to join Na Fianna in Dublin as one of the biggest challenges of his career.

Sexton, just 28, retired from county activity with Clare over the summer due to the increasing demands of his job as a solicitor in the capital.

It followed the club transfer he had already made earlier in the year from Kilmurry-Ibrickane, whom he lined out for in last year’s Clare senior football final, to top Dublin club side Na Fianna.

The powerful forward said the reality was that he couldn’t spend another year ‘burning the candle at each end’ with a leg in ‘either county’.

Having made his championship debut for Na Fianna over the summer, Sexton came off the bench last Sunday and blasted 1-4 to help the Glasnevin side seal a dramatic quarter-final win over Ballymun Kickhams.

Na Fianna trailed by 11 points early in the second-half but ended up winning by one thanks in part to two two-pointers from Sexton and a goal from a penalty.

“It’s definitely one of the toughest things you can do,” said Sexton of switching clubs.

“Look, we all know what’s going on in the world, different aspects, (but) for me, in sport, this is the toughest thing I’ve had to do. Leaving home is tough.

“Not a lot of people understand it, you know, where I’m from, West Clare, you’re born into a club, they give you everything and you want to give them everything back.

“But I was burning the candle at each end and I was kind of falling out of love with football for a while. I just wasn’t putting in as much effort because it was so tough to get up and down the road.

“You’re not really part of the slogging. The boys are running in November and very rarely would I get running midweek with them. I just felt that I was detached from the group a little bit. It’s nice to be up here and you’re part of the group.”

Sexton played for Clare for a decade, memorably firing 2-6 against Roscommon at Croke Park in 2022 to secure an All-Ireland quarter-final place.

Keelan Sexton after Clare's game against Tipperary this year. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

But as his workload and responsibilities increased, trips back to Clare for club and county duties became more difficult so he opted for Na Fianna.

“I was living in the Stoneybatter region for a long time and my best mate, Dean Ryan, played with Na Fianna for years,” explained Sexton, who hopes to start the semi-final against Kilmacud Crokes.

“They were good enough to accommodate me when I was trying to train, while playing with my club at home.

“This year, I just said, you know what, I couldn’t put two legs in either county. So I just said I’d commit to my life in Dublin for the next few years. Luckily enough, Na Fianna have welcomed me in and it’s a great group to be a part of, great lads.”