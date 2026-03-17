'Very frustrating' - Andrews bemoans draw as Brentford's European hopes take a hit

BRENTFORD BOSS KEITH Andrews was left frustrated after his European hopefuls blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Wolves.

Igor Thiago had celebrated his first call-up for Brazil by putting the Bees 2-0 up against the Premier League’s bottom club after Michael Kayode’s opener.

But Adam Armstrong pulled one back for Wolves before half-time and, in a frantic second half, Tolu Arokodare hauled them level.

Rob Edwards’ revitalised side almost snatched a third straight win – and a first away from home this season – but Arokodare’s header thudded against the crossbar.

“Very frustrating,” said Andrews. “We need to manage the game better, we need to perform better in the second half, to manage momentum and deal with how the game flows.

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“The disappointing thing is we didn’t perform well in the second half. We didn’t produce the levels we normally do.”

A win for Brentford would have taken them to within a point of sixth-placed Chelsea and two behind Liverpool in fifth.

“The fact I’m getting asked questions like that is really nice, with eight games to go,” added Andrews.

“Our destiny is very much on us. What do we want to do? Push hard? Because I do.”

Thiago toasted his international call-up in style with his 19th Premier League goal of the season.

“I’m really happy for him, really proud,” said Andrews. “I know a lot about his journey to get to Europe and the Premier League and I said to the staff they’ve all played a part and should be very proud.

“When he pulls on that iconic jersey it will be a special moment.”

Wolves were looking for a third straight win – and a first away from home this season – to keep their slim hopes of survival alive.

“It’s hard to say when you’ve been two down but I thought we could have got all three points today,” said Edwards.

“Full credit to the boys for showing that fight. There’s a tinge of disappointment.

“It’s better to show fight and quality rather than just giving up and that’s why the supporters were on their feet at the end. While we’re here, make the most of it and show we are a good team.”

Due to some strange fixture scheduling, Wolves now have a 25-day break until their next match at West Ham.

“It’s a really strange situation but we’ve got to make the best of it,” added Edwards.