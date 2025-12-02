Dundalk sign former Bohemians captain Keith Buckley for top-flight return

DUNDALK HAVE CONFIRMED that former Bohemians captain Keith Buckley will join the newly promoted club for the 2026 season.

The 33-year-old Buckley will seek to reignite his career at Oriel Park after starting just three league games for Bohs last term, making a further 24 cameos off the bench for Alan Reynolds’ side.

Buckley, whose contract with his previous employers expired at the end of November, made 379 total appearances for Bohs across three spells at Dalymount Park. He also featured for Bray Wanderers in 2017 and for Aussie lower-league outfit Blacktown Spartans in 2022.

Dubliner Buckley becomes Dundalk’s first signing from the top flight ahead of their Premier Division return, with defender Harvey Warren already having joined from First Division Bray Wanderers.

✍️Dundalk FC is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Keith Buckley, who joins from Bohemians FC.



Welcome to Oriel, Keith!https://t.co/VGs9vhqyPQ — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) December 2, 2025

“I can’t wait now to get started in a week or two,” Buckley told Dundalk’s official website. “It’s a fresh start and a new challenge for me. I’m looking forward to it and really excited to get going.

“It will be a different challenge here. It’s a young squad so there’ll be a lot of learning for them. It’s a big step up but we’ll be ready.

“I’m buzzing. I’ve been out a year or so really, not injury-wise but game time. I’m itching to get going and getting on the pitch to be competing.”

Of his lack of minutes at Bohs this year, Buckley added: “Football is a game of opinions. I have to respect that.

“Managers have their own opinions. I have mine. That’s football.

“You can’t always be a favourite to every manager that comes in the door and that is the way it goes.”