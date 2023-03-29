Keith Long appointed as new Waterford manager

WATERFORD FC HAVE APPOINTED Keith Long as their new manager, replacing Danny Searle.

Long left Bohemians last year after an eight-year stint in which he led them to Europe and to the 2021 FAI Cup final, along with a second-placed finish in the 2020 Premier Division.

“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Waterford FC”, said Long. “It’s a great football club with great tradition and is a real footballing city.

“After meeting the owner and his senior staff, these are exciting times for a club, which has real ambition.

“I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Waterford have big ambitions under new owner Andy Pilley, who also owns English side Fleetwood Town. Having come agonisingly close to promotion from the First Division last year – losing to UCD in the promotion/relegation play-off – Danny Searle was sacked this week just five games into the new season, with Waterford 10 points off leaders Galway United, albeit with a game in hand.

“I’m delighted to welcome Keith to Waterford FC as the club’s new head coach”, said Pilley.

“We had a number of very high profile applicants for the job, but Keith was the stand-out candidate and ticked every box for us.

“Keith is a hugely experienced and respected manager in the League of Ireland, and it speaks volumes about the reputation of Waterford FC that we’ve been able to attract someone like Keith to the role.

“I’m hugely excited for the future and am looking forward to being at the RSC for Keith’s first game on Friday night.”

Long will debut with a home clash against Finn Harps.