Keith Long speaks of 'great pride' after Bohs exit - 'I'll forever be in your debt. Thank you'

The Dubliner was dismissed following a 3-1 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic at Dalymount Park on Monday night.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 12:40 PM
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

KEITH LONG SAYS he will forever be in the debt of Bohemians after his eight-year reign as manager came to an end yesterday.

Bohs confirmed his exit following a meeting with the club hierarchy, with assistant Trevor Croly and first-team coach Derek Pender placed in temporary charge.

Long helped secure the Gypsies’ status as a Premier Division club before going on to secure European qualification and also reaching the final of last season’s FAI Cup.

While they have reached the quarter-final of this year’s competition, they are currently in sixth place in the top flight and struggled to maintain the momentum of previous seasons.

“I leave the Bohemian Football Club and as I move on I do so with a sense of great pride,” Long wrote on LinkedIn.

“It has been 8 fantastic years of growth and I feel very proud to have been part of the journey that the club have undertaken during my tenure. I hope I have added value along the way and created some lasting memories for everyone involved at the club.

keith-long-with-derek-pender Long (left) with coach Derek Pender. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I have worked alongside some amazing people and without them what we achieved would not have been possible. I will be eternally grateful to my backroom staff and players (past & present) who have contributed and sacrificed so much in our efforts to bring success to a great football club. I wish the team and club every success as they move forward.

“Finally I would like to thank all the Bohemian supporters for their support. We created a players and supporters together culture at the club and for many years we experienced some great moments.

“Bohemian FC I will forever be in your debt. Thank you”

