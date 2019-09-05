This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 5 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Broadhurst replaces reigning queen Harrington in Irish squad for World Championships

The Dundalk southpaw aims to challenge the Dubliner for Olympic qualification.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 5 Sep 2019, 8:13 PM
23 minutes ago 222 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4797588
Kellie Harrington (L) and Amy Broadhurst.
Kellie Harrington (L) and Amy Broadhurst.
Kellie Harrington (L) and Amy Broadhurst.

AMY BROADHURST WILL represent Ireland in Kellie Harrington’s lightweight (60kg) division at next month’s World Championships in Ulan-Ude, Siberia, with the reigning champion not yet fully fit following a thumb injury suffered during the European Games.

Irish boxing’s High Performance director Bernard Dunne confirmed the news to the Irish Independent, describing it as a “great opportunity” for Broadhurst.

Broadhurst deputised for her domestic nemesis more than capably at the European Championships earlier this month, winning bronze in Madrid — her first-ever major international medal at senior level.

The 22-year-old Dundalk woman and Dublin’s Harrington, 29, have exchanged words as well as blows in the National Stadium ring in the past, with Harrington telling The42 in February that Broadhurst lacked the ‘balls’ to challenge her for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Harrington’s words seemed to stoke something in Broadhurst, who pulled a u-turn on her decision to sit out the 2020 qualification process and stated her intention to challenge the world champion.

The Dealgan BC southpaw now has the chance to close the gap even further ahead of selection for March’s Olympic qualifiers in London. The pair could also meet in the middle once more at November’s Irish Senior Elite Championships.

“It’s a great opportunity for Amy at the World Championships,” Dunne said. “Everything we do right now — Worlds, Europeans, training camps — are about prepping our teams for the qualifiers in London.”

Dunne will confirm the other four female boxers in his squad this weekend.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie