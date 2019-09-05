Broadhurst replaces reigning queen Harrington in Irish squad for World Championships

AMY BROADHURST WILL represent Ireland in Kellie Harrington’s lightweight (60kg) division at next month’s World Championships in Ulan-Ude, Siberia, with the reigning champion not yet fully fit following a thumb injury suffered during the European Games.

Irish boxing’s High Performance director Bernard Dunne confirmed the news to the Irish Independent, describing it as a “great opportunity” for Broadhurst.

Broadhurst deputised for her domestic nemesis more than capably at the European Championships earlier this month, winning bronze in Madrid — her first-ever major international medal at senior level.

The 22-year-old Dundalk woman and Dublin’s Harrington, 29, have exchanged words as well as blows in the National Stadium ring in the past, with Harrington telling The42 in February that Broadhurst lacked the ‘balls’ to challenge her for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Harrington’s words seemed to stoke something in Broadhurst, who pulled a u-turn on her decision to sit out the 2020 qualification process and stated her intention to challenge the world champion.

The Dealgan BC southpaw now has the chance to close the gap even further ahead of selection for March’s Olympic qualifiers in London. The pair could also meet in the middle once more at November’s Irish Senior Elite Championships.

“It’s a great opportunity for Amy at the World Championships,” Dunne said. “Everything we do right now — Worlds, Europeans, training camps — are about prepping our teams for the qualifiers in London.”

Dunne will confirm the other four female boxers in his squad this weekend.