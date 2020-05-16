This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Arsenal captain Kenny Sansom is ill in hospital

Sansom’s Twitter account has confirmed that the former England and Arsenal defender is receiving care. Defender played alongside David O’Leary and Niall Quinn.

By Press Association Saturday 16 May 2020, 10:04 AM
Sansom (left) holds the League Cup along with his friend, Niall Quinn.
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport
Image: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

ARSENAL LEGEND KENNY Sansom is ill in hospital. A message on the 61-year-old’s Twitter account confirmed he was receiving treatment. No other details were given about Sansom’s condition apart from he is not suffering from coronavirus.

A message on his Twitter account read: “Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19. Kenny’s family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny.”

Sansom earned 86 caps for England – playing at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups – and played in Ireland’s famous win over The Three Lions at Euro 88. He also won the League Cup with Arsenal in 1987. He started his career with Crystal Palace, helping them win the Second Division in 1979, before joining the Gunners in 1980.

He also played for Newcastle, QPR, Coventry, Everton, Brentford and Watford before retiring in 1994.

Sansom has had well-publicised problems with alcoholism and gambling and in 2015 he received help from the Professional Footballers’ Association and entered a detox programme.

Press Association

