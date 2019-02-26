Sarri refuses to confirm if his rebel goalkeeper will start tomorrow's game with Chelsea

CHELSEA MANAGER MAURIZIO Sarri has refused to confirm whether Kepa Arrizabalaga will start Wednesday’s Premier League game with Spurs following his act of insubordination at Wembley on Sunday.

Kepa’s refusal to be substituted in the final moments of extra-time of the Carabao Cup final caused Sarri to fly into a rage on the touchline, but cooled tensions after the game by explaining it was all a “misunderstanding.”

Speaking at his pre-match press conference today, Sarri said he has yet to decide whether Kepa will start Wednesday’s league game at Stamford Bridge.

“I have to decide, maybe yes, maybe not,” said the 60-year-old Italian.

“It will be a decision for the group. For all the players.”

While the club fined Kepa a week’s wages, Sarri denied the player’s petulance and refusal to obey his orders reflected a greater malaise that he had lost the dressing-room.

“Did you see the match on Sunday? So you have the answer.

“After the game is the same. I think better,” said Sarri, whose side improved on their 6-0 league hammering by City a few weeks ago to only lose on penalties.

Asked if he felt the support of the players was now greater, Sarri said: “Yes.”

“I am not under pressure,” he added. “For me the pressure is a normal pressure.”

Sarri clarified that Kepa made a mistake at Wembley, but that the player is young and it is not the club’s intention to “kill him.

“I spoke with the goalkeeper, with Kepa, of course,” he said.

“Then we spoke altogether, because he said sorry to the technical staff, but it was not enough.

“Then he said sorry to his team-mates, to the club.

“I think he made a big mistake, but we need to be taller. We don’t want to kill him. So there is a position from the club.

“For me the situation is finished. He is a young player (24), he made a mistake, but stop.”

The visit of Spurs is a vital game for Chelsea. They are sixth in the Premier League, three points from fourth-placed Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand against Brighton.

© – AFP, 2019

