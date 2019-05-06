This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 6 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Veteran Wallaby Kepu joins Kidney's London Irish for Premiership return

The prop will join the English club at the end of the World Cup.

By AFP Monday 6 May 2019, 11:16 AM
38 minutes ago 1,161 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4621384
Kepu has won 103 caps for the Wallabies.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Kepu has won 103 caps for the Wallabies.
Kepu has won 103 caps for the Wallabies.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

AUSTRALIA’S MOST CAPPED prop Sekope Kepu will join London Irish for their return to the English top-flight next season, the club announced on Monday. 

Kepu, 33, has made 103 appearances for the Wallabies since his debut in 2008 and will join the Exiles after they gained promotion to the Premiership after one season in the Championship. 

The front-rower will head to west London after the World Cup in Japan later this year having played for the NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby and Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top14.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to join London Irish as they return back to the Premiership next season. I was very impressed by the facilities at Hazelwood and the new stadium taking shape in west London, so as a player, it is an exciting time to be joining the club,” Kepu said.

Irish, coached by Declan Kidney and Les Kiss, will leave their Madejski Stadium home at the end of the campaign for a new ground in Brentford, while they have already secured the services of Sean O’Brien for next year.

The length of Kepu’s contract with his new club was not disclosed.

© – AFP 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie