Veteran Wallaby Kepu joins Kidney's London Irish for Premiership return

AUSTRALIA’S MOST CAPPED prop Sekope Kepu will join London Irish for their return to the English top-flight next season, the club announced on Monday.

Kepu, 33, has made 103 appearances for the Wallabies since his debut in 2008 and will join the Exiles after they gained promotion to the Premiership after one season in the Championship.

The front-rower will head to west London after the World Cup in Japan later this year having played for the NSW Waratahs in Super Rugby and Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top14.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to join London Irish as they return back to the Premiership next season. I was very impressed by the facilities at Hazelwood and the new stadium taking shape in west London, so as a player, it is an exciting time to be joining the club,” Kepu said.

Irish, coached by Declan Kidney and Les Kiss, will leave their Madejski Stadium home at the end of the campaign for a new ground in Brentford, while they have already secured the services of Sean O’Brien for next year.

The length of Kepu’s contract with his new club was not disclosed.

