Kerry and Cork to be seeded in separate 2026 Munster semi-finals

KERRY AND Cork will be seeded on opposite sides of the draw at the semi-final stage for next year’s Munster senior football championship.

The Munster Council have tonight ratified a new proposal whereby the seeding will be determined by league placings rather than featuring in the previous year’s provincial decider.

This means newly-crowned All-Ireland champions Kerry, along with Cork, will be seeded for the 2026 championship, based on their 2025 league positions.

The Munster Council statement in full reads:

“At tonight’s Munster Council meeting, a proposal that the highest two ranking teams from the Allianz Football League are placed on opposite sides of the Semi Final Draw for the following year’s Munster Senior Football Championship draw was ratified for a three-year period beginning in 2026.

“For the 2026 Munster Senior Football Championship, Kerry and Cork, as the two highest ranking Munster teams in the 2025 Allianz Football League, will be placed on opposite sides of the Semi-Final draw.”