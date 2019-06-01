6 mins ago

Good evening and welcome to our coverage of the Munster SFC semi-finals. Kerry travel to Cusack Park to face Clare in Peter Keane’s first championship game in charge, while Limerick – fresh from their shock win over Tipperary – take on Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Both ties throw-in at 7pm. Here’s how the teams are named to start:

Kerry team

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

6. Jack Sherwood (Firies)

7. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion)

Clare team

1. Stephen Ryan

2. Gordon Kelly

3. Cillian Brennan

4. Kevin Hartnett

5. Sean Collins

6. Aaron Fitzgerald

7. Dean Ryan

8. Gary Brennan

9. Cathal O’Connor

10. Kieran Malone

11. Eoin Cleary

12. Jamie Malone

13. Cian O’Dea

14. Cormac Murray

15. Gavin Cooney

********

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

3. James Loughrey (Mallow)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O Donovan (Clonakilty)

6. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

9. Killian O Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry)

12. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

13. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Limerick

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)

3. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen)

4. Paul Maher (Adare)

5. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)

6. Iain Corbett (Newcastle West)

7. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kierans)

9. Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels)

10. Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys)

11. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford)

12. Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

13. Sean McSweeney (St Kierans)

14. Seamus O’Carroll (Castleknock)

15. Jamie Lee (Newcastle West)