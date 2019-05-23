Kerry minors defeat Clare to set-up Munster final showdown with Cork

Kerry 1-16

Clare 0-11

KERRY SET-UP a Munster minor football championship final meeting with Cork after an eight-point defeat of Clare in tonight’s clash in Tralee.

Emmet O’Shea’s goal handed the hosts a 1-8 to 0-3 lead at the interval, with Dylan Geaney, Kevin Goulding and Jack O’Connor also on target.

Clare’s challenge improved somewhat after the break as Shane Meehan and Jamie Stack led the charge in attack. Kerry had far too much for their opponents though and finished strongest as O’Shea and O’Connor clipped over second-half points for the victors.

It means the Kingdom will face old rivals Cork on 22 June in the Munster decider.

