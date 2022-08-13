Templenoe seal Kerry club semi-final place and leave Dr Crokes on verge of exit

TEMPLENOE ENJOYED A one-point win over Dr Crokes in tonight’s Kerry senior club football championship action, consigning the Killarney club to their second defeat of Group B.

Dr Crokes, the home club of Kerry forwards Tony Brosnan and Micheal Burns, went down to Kerins O’Rahilly’s in the opening round. Tonight’s 0-10 to 1-6 loss leaves them in real danger of making a group stage exit.

Templenoe, who have All-Ireland winners Killian and Adrian Spillane, Gavin Crowley and Tadhg Morley on their team, have sealed a last four spot with a game to spare.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s play Tralee rivals Austin Stacks tomorrow knowing a draw would send them into the semi-finals.

In Group A, Kenmare Shamrocks drew with Spa on a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-16. The club of Sean O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien face Dingle in the final round with a place in the knock-out stages still in their hands.

Dingle, with Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan in their side, remained unbeaten after sealing a one-point win over Na Gaeil.

The home club of Stefan Okunbor, Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry can still seal progression from the group ahead of the round 3 clash against Spa.

The Kerry county championship begins at a later date. The winners of the club structure will go forward to represent Kerry in the Munster club competition if a divisional side wins the county championship.

The bottom team in either group go into a relegation play-off. However, if a club reaches the county championship final, they can’t be relegated.

The relegation play-off takes place after the county championship is concluded.