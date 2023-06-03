Clifford penalty key as Kerry survive Cork test to win by two

Kerry 1-14

Cork 0-15

KERRY DEMANDED A response from their Mayo setback a fortnight ago, they got the result they desired today but needed to draw on their survival instincts in the second half as Cork charged at them coming down the straight.

Four down at the break and trailing by five entering the final quarter, Cork pushed hard in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh sunshine. Substitutes Eoghan McSweeney and Steven Sherlock injected scoring inspirations with two points apiece in the finale but Kerry were able to hold them at arm’s length for their first win in this All-Ireland senior football group.

The defining moment of the game arrived in the 46th minute. Cork had emerged for the second half with purpose to cut the deficit to a single point, 0-10 t0 0-9, when Sean Powter fouled Paul Geaney. It was outside the penalty area but deemed a clear goalscoring opportunity and the damage for Cork was significant. A penalty was awarded that David Clifford coolly stroked to the bottom corner and Powter was shown a black card by referee David Gough.

After a recent slump from his high standards, Sean O’Shea provided a telling riposte with his form in the Kerry forward line in the first half. By the 20th minute he had four points to his name, firing over three from play and saw another effort denied by the woodwork.

With the Clifford brothers contributing two points apiece, the pick of the bunch a booming shot from outside the 45-yard line by David in the 30th minute, Kerry were able to fashion their 0-9 to 0-5 interval advantage.

Cork had some good defensive moments as Sean Powter reprised his sweeper role in defence and excelled in the first half.

The home team were competitive on the scoreboard early on, trailing 0-4 to 0-3 after 15 minutes but only added two more points before half-time. They struggled desperately to inject the creativity and energy needed to penetrate the Kerry defence.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Advertisement

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Cork's Brian Hurley and Kerry's Jason Foley. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), Seán O’Shea 0-5 (0-2f), Paudie Clifford 0-2, Adrian Spillane 0-1, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Brian Hurley 0-6 (0-5f, 0-1 mark), Seán Powter 0-2, Steven Sherlock 0-2, Eoghan McSweeney 0-2, Brian O’Driscoll 0-1, Killian O’Hanlon 0-1, Chris Óg Jones 0-1.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), 11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa – captain), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

20. Ruairi Murphy (Listry) for Spillane (half-time)

23. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare) for Moynihan (61)

17. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) for Geaney (62)

19. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle) for Barry (64)

21. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) for Paudie Clifford (72)

Cork

1. Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), 6. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

13. Sean Powter (Douglas)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 3. Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), 9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

12. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), 11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 10. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven – captain) 15. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary)

Subs

25. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Jones (48)

21. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree) for O’Hanlon (58)

23. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Deane (65)

22. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s) for Hurley (72)

18. Tom Clancy (Clonakilty) for Maguire (73)

Referee: David Gough (Meath)