Kerry survive extra-time Clare test, Cork too strong for Limerick

Results – Munster U20 football semi-finals

Cork 2-14 Limerick 0-6

Kerry 1-20 Clare 4-9

(after extra-time)

*****

KERRY AND CORK will face off in next Monday night’s Munster U20 football final but they endured contrasting routes to victory in tonight’s semi-final ties.

It will be a repeat of last year’s decider where Kerry won by seven points and marks the seventh time in eight seasons that the Kingdom and the Rebels have met in the final at this grade.

Cork enjoyed the more comfortable win as they had 14 points to spare against Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Goals in either half from attacker Hugh O’Connor and substitute Niall Kelly helped pave the way for their success by 2-14 to 0-6.

Kerry had to withstand a ferocious test from Clare before winning after extra-time in Tralee by 1-20 to 4-9.

William Shine was their top scorer with 0-10 while a Keith Evans goal in extra-time clinched the game for Tomás Ó Sé’s team. But Clare raised four green flags, inspired by early strikes by Joe Rafferty and Odhran Cunningham, and really tested Kerry in a game where it finished 3-7 to 0-16 at the end of normal time.

Tom Maher / INPHO Kerry's William Shine (file photo). Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Cork knocked over the opening two points of their game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, senior defender Tommy Walsh the first player on target, before Limerick cancelled that out with David O’Shaughnessy, their top scorer on the night with 0-4, on the mark.

But Cork took over for the remainder of the half to hit 1-4 without reply, a storming run by Walsh setting O’Connor up as he raced through before finishing to the net. Cork were ahead 1-8 to 0-2 at the interval, before they tacked on the points in the second half with Kelly’s goal increasing their advantage to 2-11 to 0-4 at that stage.

Ben Brady / INPHO Tommy Walsh in action for Cork against Ronan Quirke of Limerick. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

O’Connor struck 1-2 with fellow attackers Olan Corcoran and Richard O’Sullivan contributing 0-4 and 0-2 respectively. Substitutes Kelly (1-1) and Ross Corkery (0-2), son of former Cork senior Colin, both made their mark off the bench.

Scorers for Cork: Hugh O’Connor 1-2 (0-1f), Olan Corcoran 0-4 (0-1f), Niall Kelly 1-1, Richard O’Sullivan 0-2, Ross Corkery 0-2, Tommy Walsh 0-1, Liam O’Connell 0-1, Sean Dore 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: David O’Shaughnessy 0-4 (0-4f), Darragh Murray 0-1 (0-1f), Diarmuid Ryan 0-1 (0-1f).

*****

