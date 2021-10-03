Sean O'Shea masterclass leaves Dr Crokes facing Kerry senior relegation playoff against Legion

COUNTY STAR SEAN O’Shea pointed the way to put his club Kenmare Shamrocks into the semi-finals of the Kerry senior club championship today and ensure Dr Crokes must face into a relegation playoff.

The dramatic result leaves Dr Crokes bottom of Group 2 after the round-robin series is complete, Spa drawing with Templenoe 1-3 to 0-6 in the other game in that group today.

Dr Crokes must now take on Legion in a meeting of the Killarney rivals in the senior club relegation play-off after they lost out to Kenmare by 0-17 to 1-13.

O’Shea kicked 0-15, a stunning tally with 13 arriving from placed balls, including the match-winner, to seal a famous victory for Kenmare at Lewis Road in Killarney.

In the county senior championship Dr Crokes have been a serial winner, picking up seven of the last 11 crowns, while Legion contested the 2015 decider and only lost out after a replay to South Kerry.

If either Dr Crokes or Legion manage to reach the final of the main county senior championship, which also sees divisional outfits competing, they will be exempt from relegation. Last Monday night’s draw saw Dr Crokes pitted against West Kerry while Legion will meet Spa in the first round ties.

The relegation play-off will take place when Dr Crokes and Legion are both eliminated from the county championship.

The Group 1 action in the senior club championship concluded last week with Legion finishing bottom as Austin Stacks and Dingle advanced to the semi-finals from that section.

Kenmare Shamrocks and Templenoe joined them in the last four after today’s results. Templenoe edge out Spa, last year’s intermediate champions, on scoring difference while Kenmare finish top of the group.

It was a remarkable one-point victory for Kenmare after they had trailed by nine points, 1-7 to 0-1, after 25 minutes. O’Shea inspired their comeback as they were six points adrift, 1-8 to 0-5, at half-time and drew level for the first time in the 55th minute.

Kerry Senior Club Championship Results

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-17 Dr Crokes 1-13