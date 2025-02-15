Dublin power back from 11 points down to edge out Kerry and claim league win

Dublin 0-19 (0-4-11)

Kerry 1-15 (1-3-9)

UNDER THE SATURDAY night lights in Tralee, Dublin ended a long stretch without a league victory at this venue off the back of a powerful second-half display.

Trailing Kerry by 11 points at the break, a game that was characterised by a strong wind that blew into the town end terrace at Austin Stack Park, was turned on its head by Dublin’s greater second-half scoring power.

Lorcan O’Dell nailed a pair of two-pointers to tie the game and another substitute Luke Breathnach kicked the priceless last point to nudge Dublin into the lead as they squeezed out the win.

Kerry enjoyed a handsome advantage at half-time, 1-12 to 0-4. It was constructed by the manner in which they harnessed the hefty wind at their backs to float over three two-pointers, and also how they pounced for a goal after the game had just moved past the half-hour mark.

Captain Seán O’Shea knocked over a pair of two-pointers and Brian Ó Beaglaoich fired another from distance. Then before the break when Ó Beaglaoich attempted another shot, it fell short and hung in the air, tempting Evan Comerford from goal to challenge Kerry’s Micheál Burns and Dublin’s David Byrne.

The ball spilled loose from them all, falling into the lap of Paul Geaney who sidestepped and tidily finished to the net from 13 yards.

Dublin

16. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf), 3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 4. Sean McMahon (Raheny)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 6. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 7. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps)

8. Tom Lahiff (St Jude’s), 22. Alex Gavin (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

10. Kevin Lahiff (St Jude’s), 11. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh) 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street) 14. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 24. Sean Lowry (Na Fianna)

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht),

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks),

10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion),

13. Conor Geaney (Dingle), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle), 23. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo)