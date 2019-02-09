This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 9 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

1,600 Views 0 Comments
Share

Allianz Football League

Division 1
Kerry v Dublin, Tralee, 7pm
Mayo v Cavan, Castlebar, 7pm

Division 2
Fermanagh v Kildare, Enniskillen, 7pm

Division 3
Down v Westmeath, Newry, 7pm

**********

The Kerry-Dublin game is being televised live on RTÉ 2 and eir Sport 1. Coverage begins at 6.30pm. Meanwhile, the meeting of Mayo and Cavan is on eir Sport 2.

Here’s how Kerry and Dublin are named to start:

Kerry 

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)

5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)

13. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
14. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare) 

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
4. Liam Flatman (Kilmcud Crokes)

5. Eric Lowndes (St. Peregrines)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Sean Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Rua)
11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
15. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas)

Evening all and welcome to the third round of Allianz Football League action. The big game tonight takes place in Tralee where Kerry clash with Dublin, while elsewhere in Division 1 Mayo host Cavan in Castlebar.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the Division 2 encounter between Fermanagh and Kildare, plus the Division 3 meeting of Down and Westmeath.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    Schmidt hails Carbery's 'bravery' after steering Ireland to victory
    Ireland expect Johnny Sexton to 'bounce back quickly' after failing HIA
    How did you rate Ireland in their victory at Murrayfield?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    Ten teenagers, aged from 14 to 17, named as victims of Rio football club fire
    'I want to see him happy' - Chelsea boss uncertain over Hazard's future amid Real Madrid speculation
    Armagh and Sligo stars set to miss league games as bans are upheld
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    Schmidt's Ireland get Six Nations bid going with three-try win in Scotland
    As it happened: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations
    Schmidt's Ireland bid to get Six Nations campaign up and running in Edinburgh
    SCOTLAND
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland Clubs claim Dalriada Cup after Donnybrook draw with Scotland
    Ireland U20s impress in Scotland to make it two from two in the Six Nations
    Toner to miss rest of Six Nations as O'Brien sits out Ireland's captain's run

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie