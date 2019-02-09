All four of tonight’s games throw-in at 7pm.
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Kerry v Dublin, Tralee, 7pm
Mayo v Cavan, Castlebar, 7pm
Division 2
Fermanagh v Kildare, Enniskillen, 7pm
Division 3
Down v Westmeath, Newry, 7pm
The Kerry-Dublin game is being televised live on RTÉ 2 and eir Sport 1. Coverage begins at 6.30pm. Meanwhile, the meeting of Mayo and Cavan is on eir Sport 2.
Here’s how Kerry and Dublin are named to start:
Kerry
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)
3. Jack Sherwood (Firies)
4. Brian Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht)
5. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
6. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
7. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
10. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney)
13. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
14. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
15. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)
Dublin
1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
4. Liam Flatman (Kilmcud Crokes)
5. Eric Lowndes (St. Peregrines)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
10. Sean Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Rua)
11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
15. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden St. Endas)
Evening all and welcome to the third round of Allianz Football League action. The big game tonight takes place in Tralee where Kerry clash with Dublin, while elsewhere in Division 1 Mayo host Cavan in Castlebar.
We’ll also be keeping an eye on the Division 2 encounter between Fermanagh and Kildare, plus the Division 3 meeting of Down and Westmeath.
