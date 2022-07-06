13 years after their last win, do Kerry have a mental block about this Dublin team?

KERRY MUST GO back to 2009 for their last championship victory over Dublin.

The age-old rivals will write the latest chapter in their epic rivalry on Sunday as the Kingdom look to take their first All-Ireland SFC win over Dublin in seven games.

Kerry’s failure to see out a winning position in the drawn 2019 All-Ireland final was certainly one the current group will feel they left behind them.

On the latest episode of The42 GAA Weekly, Marc Ó Sé was asked if Kerry have a mental block about this Dublin team, given it’s been so long since they last defeated them.

“If they don’t win this game, the current crop of players will wonder (if they do),” he admitted.

“Particularly the likes of David Clifford and Seanie O’Shea, players who came up through the ranks and have beaten all before and after them. Their first time coming up against this Dublin team in 2019, so close and just not being able to get over the line.

“I think they know they have the ability to beat Dublin so this game is do or die. If they can win this one it can maybe give them the confidence to go on and win a few more. I don’t think they have a mental block to be quite honest.

“The younger generation coming through are the players that will win this for Kerry. Maybe the older players, there might be question marks there over their capacity to beat Dublin.

“It depends on the player really. I can’t get inside players’ heads. It all depends on the player. Maybe the older players possibly might but I don’t think the younger players fear Dublin at all at all. And I think it’s a game they’ll really relish and look forward to.

“This is the one game they have such an opportunity to go after.”

Referencing the final three years ago, when Dublin snatched a draw and went on to take the five-in-a-row in the replay, he said:

“They’ll feel they left the drawn match in 2019 after them.

“You look at the replay, the way Murchan got up the field (for the goal) and from a Kerry point of view how poorly they defended that. I think Kerry will definitely be looking for revenge.

“From my point of view, I was lucky enough in that I beat Dublin and I lost to Dublin. So I’m coming at it from both sides. We had good wins in 2004, ’07, ’09 but obviously lost ’11, ’13, ’15 and ’16. From Kerry’s point of view I don’t think the younger players will be afraid of Dublin.”

