Kerry FC condemn racist abuse of players on social media during defeat to Athlone

SSE AITRICITY LEAGUE First Division club Kerry FC have condemned what the club described as the “racist abuse” of its players on social media during Friday night’s 1-0 home defeat to Athlone Town.

The abuse happened just a day after the FAI confirmed it was working with the gardaí after members of the Republic of Ireland U15s squad were subjected to ‘vile and horrific racist abuse’ online.

A statement released by Kerry on Saturday morning read: “Kerry FC is shocked, disappointed and angry at racist abuse of our players on social media during our game against Athlone Town last night.

“Kerry FC is working with the FAI and the League of Ireland to Kick It Out of our game.

“Kerry FC condemns discrimination in football and will not tolerate any form of hate towards any of our players or staff.

“Mounthawk Park and Kerry FC is a community where all people are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, and other diverse backgrounds.”