O'Leary celebrates with Kerry team-mates two weeks after serious car crash

KERRY BOSS PETER Keane was delighted to see squad member Sean O’Leary get to celebrate with his team-mates after today’s Munster senior final win.

Sean O'Leary with his Kerry team-mates after today's game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Kilcummin player was seriously injured in a car crash a fortnight ago, close to Abbeyfeale in Limerick.

He has since been released from hospital and was part of the celebrations on the Fitzgerald Stadium pitch after Kerry proved runaway winners over Cork.

O’Leary is a promising defender who won an All-Ireland minor medal in 2017 and a club intermediate medal in Croke Park in 2019, before being brought into the extended senior squad at the start of this season.

“Ye saw Sean O’Leary, he was inside in the dressing-room with the lads and it is great. He’s out of hospital and has started his recovery already. It’s great to win it. Winning the Munster championship in a year when you’ve no safety net, it allows you to go out for an All-Ireland semi-final and that’s what we’re looking forward to now.

“There’s a huge sense of unity, it’s something that when I get in in 2019, it’s something we were working towards. We’ve a great group of people. We’ve a great backroom and everybody is here and they’re all working very hard.”

Kerry players celebrate after the game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Keane admitted he was sorry to see 2014 Footballer of the Year James O’Donoghue decide to depart the Kerry setup.

“Of course I was. He decided to go back to the club, maybe find a bit of form, and he has been a fantastic player for Kerry over many years. That is what it is. (The) door is open to everyone.”

Keane also revealed that Dara Moynihan is still returning to fitness while they will assess midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor who was forced off in the first half of today’s game.

Kerry take on Tyrone or Monaghan at the All-Ireland semi-final stage in Croke Park on the weekend of 14-15 August.

