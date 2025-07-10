Kerry make two changes for All-Ireland semi-final with Tyrone

KERRY HAVE made two changes for Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final match against Tyrone at Croke Park (throw-in: 5pm).

Mike Breen and Michael Burns come into the side with Tom O’Sullivan and Mark O’Shea missing out.

O’Shea is named among the substitutes, while O’Sullivan is absent from the matchday squad, having been expected to be unavailable due to injury.

The winner of the match will face Donegal or Meath, who meet in the other Croke Park semi on Sunday (throw-in: 4pm).

Kerry team to play Tyrone:

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort) 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Seán O’Brien (Lispole) 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid)

13. David Clifford (Fossa) 14. Conor Geaney (Dingle) 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs: