Mike Breen comes into the side. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
FreeReady to go

Kerry make two changes for All-Ireland semi-final with Tyrone

Mike Breen and Michael Burns replace Tom O’Sullivan and Mark O’Shea.
8.53pm, 10 Jul 2025

KERRY HAVE made two changes for Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final match against Tyrone at Croke Park (throw-in: 5pm).

Mike Breen and Michael Burns come into the side with Tom O’Sullivan and Mark O’Shea missing out.

O’Shea is named among the substitutes, while O’Sullivan is absent from the matchday squad, having been expected to be unavailable due to injury.

The winner of the match will face Donegal or Meath, who meet in the other Croke Park semi on Sunday (throw-in: 4pm).

Kerry team to play Tyrone:

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore) 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue) 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort) 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
8. Seán O’Brien (Lispole) 9. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)
10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare) 12. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid)
13. David Clifford (Fossa) 14. Conor Geaney (Dingle) 15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

Subs:

  • 16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)
  • 17. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
  • 18. Evan Looney (Dr Crokes)
  • 19. Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks)
  • 20. Tom Leo O’Sullivan (Dingle)
  • 21. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)
  • 22. Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes)
  • 23. Tomás Kennedy (Kerins O’Rahillys)
  • 24. Tadhg Morley  (Templenoe)
  • 25. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
  • 26. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

