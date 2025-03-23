Kerry impress as Galway win sends them into league final

Kerry 3-24

Galway 2-19

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

KERRY PRODUCED AN impressive display despite not shooting a two-pointer for the second game in a row, and did more than enough to book a place in the Allianz Football League Division 1 final against Mayo.

Jack O’Connor’s men had 13 different scorers as they ended Galway’s hopes of reaching the league final for another year.

Galway were without the injured Shane Walsh and were chasing the game from the opening quarter when the Kingdom hit them for a couple of goals.

Kerry led by 2-11 to 1-10 at the end of the opening half with Gavin White striking the opening goal after six minutes after a good build-up down the left.

Kieran Molloy had just landed the only two-pointer of the opening half before that and a Rob Finnerty free pushed the Tribesmen 0-5 to 1-0 in front after nine minutes.

Dylan Geaney pointed and then finished another good move to the net after 11 minutes, Kerry opening the home defence with some excellent running and support play.

Dylan Geaney celebrates his goal. Tommy Grealy / INPHO Tommy Grealy / INPHO / INPHO

Geaney was denied another goal by Galway goalkeeper Connor Gleeson after the Tribesmen had found the net when Rob Finnerty finished from close range after a high ball broke off goalkeeper Shane Murphy for him.

Points from Paudie Clifford and Brian O Beaglaoich levelled the match at 2-3 to 1-6 after 14 minutes and then after Finnerty edged Galway back in front, Kerry corner-back Paul Murphy was harshly black-carded after a collision with Damien Comer.

Kerry outscored Galway by 0-4 to 0-2 while down a man and three points in a row from David Clifford helped them lead by 2-11 to 1-10 at the interval.

Two points from Paul Geaney and one from Dylan Casey pushed the Kerry lead out to seven points four minutes after the restart before Comer and Finnerty responded for Galway.

Kerry’s Paudie Clifford with Liam Silke of Galway. Tommy Grealy / INPHO Tommy Grealy / INPHO / INPHO

Galway hit back with a goal from Matthew Tierney and a point from Johnny Heaney to cut the gap to a point but that was as close as Padraic Joyce’s men got as the Kingdom outscored the home side by 0-4 to 0-1 in the next 10 minutes.

And they pushed on from there in the final quarter with Damien Bourke fisting home their third goal, nine minutes from time.

Scorers for Kerry: Paul Geaney 0-7 (0-6f), Dylan Geaney 1-2, Damien Bourke and Gavin White 1-0 each, David Clifford 0-3 (0-1f), Paudie Clifford, Tony Brosnan, Conor Geaney and Barry Dan O’Sullivan all 0-2, Dylan Casey, Brian O Beaglaoich, Micheal Burns and Killian Spillane all 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Rob Finnerty 1-6 (0-5f), Matthew Tierney 1-3 (1 2pt free), Kieran Molloy 0-3 (1 2pt score), Paul Conroy 0-2 (1 2pt score), Cillian McDaid, Finnian O Laoí, Cillian O Curraoin, Damien Comer and Johnny Heaney all 0-1.

Kerry

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crooks)

2. Paul Murphy (Rathmore, 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

5. Gavin White (Dr Crokes), 6. Mike Breen (Beaufort), 7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

18. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 9. Sean O’Brien (Beaufort)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), 11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 12. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

13. David Clifford (Fossa), 14. Paul Geaney (Dingle),15. Dylan Geaney (Dingle).

Subs:

21. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil) for Casey (17-21)

8. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle) for O’Connor (20-25)

8. Barry Dan O’Sullivan for O’Brien (47)

20. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes) for Burns (50)

24. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for G O’Sullivan (55)

21. Damien Bourke (Na Gaeil) for Murphy (57)

17. Conor Geaney (Dingle) for D Geaney (62)

Galway

1. Conor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 19. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin (CLG Oileáin Árann), 4. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

18. Kieran Molloy (Corofin), 6. Liam Silke (Corofin), 7. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. John Maher (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 11. Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey, 20. Finnian Ó Laoí (An Spidéal)

24. Cillian O Curraoin (Micheal Breathnach’s), 14. Rob Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), 25. Damien Comer (Annaghdown).

Subs:

12. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Maher (32)

26.Cathal Sweeney (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for O Curraoin (33)

23. Johnny Heaney (Killannin) for Comer (43)

5. Jack Glynn (Claregalway) for O Laoí (45)

21. Jack O’Neill (St. James’) for O’Flaherty (52)

17. Cian Hernon (Barna) for McDaid (57)

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary).