Kerry and Galway unveil teams for Division 1 league final in Croke Park

KERRY AND GALWAY have unveiled their teams for tomorrow’s Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 final.

The sides meet in the second decider [throw-in 5pm, live on TG4] of a Croke Park double-header, with Armagh and Laois doing battle for Division 2 supremacy and promotion beforehand.

Galway are seeking their first-ever Division 1 title, while Kerry are aiming to bridge a 31-year gap for top-flight glory upon their return to the upper echelons.

The Kingdom were 3-11 to 0-17 winners in the dress rehearsal three weeks ago, condemning Galway to their first defeat of the campaign and finishing top of the table.

Declan Quill and Darragh Long have made two switches to their side from that occasion, with Mary Ellen Bolger replacing Ciara Butler in goal and Hannah O’Donoghue coming in for Fiadhna Tangney in the full-forward line.

Last year’s Division 2 final hero Danielle O’Leary is sidelined as she continues her recovery with a broken jaw, AFLW-bound pair Paris McCarthy and Julie O’Sullivan are absent but Kerry have no shortage of big names on their bench.

The Tribe, meanwhile, have rung five changes: Alanah Griffin starts between the posts in place of Karen Connolly, while Kate Geraghty, Eimile Gavin, Aoife Molloy and Roisin Leonard start ahead of Chellene Trill, Aoife Ní Cheallaigh, Hannah Noone and Aoife O’Rourke.

Both teams have their All-Star contingents back on board after last week’s trip to Austin, Texas, while Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne have their Kilkerrin-Clonberne crew back in full force as they look to etch their names into history. Galway have lost six previous finals, the most recent in 2019 against Dublin.

2022 All-Ireland finalists and Division 2 champions Kerry are gearing up for a first Division 1 final since 2008, when they fell short to Cork. 11-time top-flight champions, they last won in 1991.

On Sunday, Clare and Leitrim, and Clare and Kildare, face off in the Division 3 and 4 finals at Parnell Park.

Kerry

1. Mary Ellen Bolger (Southern Gaels)

2. Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds), 3. Kayleigh Cronin (Southern Gaels), 4. Ciara Murphy (MKL Gaels)

5. Aishling O’Connell (Éire Óg), 6. Emma Costello (Firies), 7. Cáit Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

8. Lorraine Scanlon (Castleisland Desmonds), 9. Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil)

10. Niamh Carmody (Finuge St Senan’s), 11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Corca Dhuibhne), 12. Anna Galvin (Southern Gaels)

13. Hannah O’Donoghue (Beaufort), 14. Síofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels — captain), 15. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibhne).

Galway

1. Alanah Griffin (Claregalway)

2. Kate Geraghty (Tuam Cortoon), 3. Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir), 4. Eimile Gavin (Claregalway)

5. Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway), 6. Nicola Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 7. Aoife Molloy (St Fursey’s)

8. Ailbhe Davoran (Kilmacud Crokes), 9. Siobhán Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

10. Leanne Coen (Corofin), 11. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 12. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

13. Eva Noone (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), 14. Róisín Leonard (Corofin), 15. Kate Slevin (Claregalway).

