Galway mount brilliant comeback from 12 points down to draw with Kerry

Kerry 2-17 (2-2-13)

Galway 3-14 (3-4-6)

THE OUTLOOK FOR Galway appeared bleak in the third quarter of this Saturday night trip to Tralee, but Padraic Joyce saw his team mount a stunning revival from 12 points in arrears to rescue a draw.

Shane McGrath flighted over a late two-pointer that was touched over the bar by Kerry goalkeeper Shane Murphy, crowning Galway’s fightback. Goals from Cian Hernon and their terrific captain John Maher had ignited the recovery mission.

Kerry had a late chance to sneak a win when David Clifford, who finished with 1-6 as his scoring contribution, set up Cathal Brosnan but the substitute clipped a shot narrowly wide.

Backed by the elements on a Tralee evening borrowed from winter, Kerry needed to construct a sizeable half-time advantage.

After 20 minutes, Galway would have been highly satisfied at trailing 1-4 to 1-2. Matthew Tierney, their outstanding early performer, had just broke clear on the right to stick the ball in a gap between goalkeeper Shane Murphy and his left-hand upright.

That was a strong response by Galway to the concession a minute previously of a Keith Evans goal for Kerry. He finished the rebound after Tony Brosnan’s piledriver was blocked by Eamon McGrath, Galway counting the cost of Brian Cogger being stripped of possession in defence.

Crucially Kerry won the last 15 minutes on the scoreboard by 1-6 to 0-1, the home fans in full voice as David Clifford spearheaded that charge by helping himself to 1-4. He swung over a pair of glorious two-pointers from play and palmed to the net in the 28th minute, Galway netminder McGrath spilling a high delivery that Dylan Casey hoofed towards the square.

Galway were staring at a ten-point deficit, yet were grateful for McGrath denying Joe O’Connor from finding the net with another fiercely-struck shot, while Tierney amassed 1-2 of their early 1-3 tally.

Kerry's Joe O'Connor and Galway's Ryan Roche. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO