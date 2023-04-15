When All-Ireland ambition meets Hoop Dreams: Kerry's football / basketball crossover

THE CROSSOVER BETWEEN Gaelic football and other sports has been well documented through the years.

Aussie Rules is the obvious one in recent times, particularly in the women’s game; camogie is another, with several dual stars lighting up both codes; then there’s soccer, rugby and netball among others.

But the link to basketball is perhaps the most interesting. The crossover of skills is clear as day, and has changed how Gaelic football is played.

There’s a huge relationship between both sports in Kerry in particular, where the popularity of both games is striking.

Kingdom ladies football captain Síofra O’Shea is also a talented basketball player. She represented Ireland from U15 to U20 level, captaining her country in the latter bracket. She won All-Ireland schools Cup basketball medals with Coláiste na Sceilige, and despite football taking precedence of late, still plays in the National League with St Paul’s Killarney.

“The main thing is spatial awareness,” O’Shea says ahead of Saturday’s Division 1 league final against Galway in Croke Park.

“On the basketball court, it’s quite a tight space and you’re trying to pick a pass and pick the defence open. It works then when you’re playing [football] in the forwards and trying to penetrate in on goal. You have a bit more space on the football pitch. When you’re used to such little space on the basketball court, it works in your favour.

“Kieran Donaghy has talked about the crossovers between them. Backdoor cuts and getting free from your marker and creating space in a tight situation is probably something that links over.”

James Crombie / INPHO Kieran Donaghy and Aidan O'Shea have both played basketball through the years. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Think Kerry and basketball, think Donaghy. And Mike Quirke, among others.

Think Louise Galvin and Paris McCarthy, who also represented Ireland on the international stage. McCarthy was recently on a basketball scholarship at East Tennessee State University, but is now pursuing her AFLW dream.

Advertisement

(Mayo’s Dayna Finn and Áine McDonagh of Galway are two others in that bracket, having parked inter-county and basketball careers for life Down Under.)

Of the current Kerry panel, Lorraine Scanlon and Katie Brosnan — as well as strength and conditioning coach Cassandra Buckley — are also team-mates of O’Shea’s at St Paul’s, who re-entered the National League in Division 1 this year.

Cáit Lynch is full of admiration for them all, balancing both at a high level.

“I used to play, but not at the level that the girls played it. They’re amazing.

“It’s phenomenal work that they have to go through in order to be able to play both and the logistics involved, trying to make sure that they make trainings and matches, making sure that they can get the recovery in. Even for Síofra, she’s up in UL as well so she’s also playing college football and travelling down too.

Tom Maher / INPHO O'Shea in action for St Paul's. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“It’s so brilliant, I’m in awe of the girls who are doing it. They always bring a positive attitude to our trainings, they never seem that they’re coming in tired or anything like that. They’re impressive women.”

O’Shea likely doesn’t see herself as that. She’s just accustomed to the non-stop nature of it all at this stage.

The 21-year-old is back to her brilliant best after a cruciate injury sustained in the green and gold in the 2021 league, and is enjoying Kerry’s impressive rise through the ranks along with her club basketball exploits.

She’s found a balance between both codes, crediting her respective management teams and S&C coach Buckley for helping to manage the load.

“The basketball season has just finished up in the last few weeks,” she explains. “We were training three times a week with Kerry, two gym sessions, and for the last few weeks I was only making one basketball session.

“Probably at the start of the year when we were only in pre-season for football, we might have two basketball sessions and a game, but at this time, it’s different. The management were very good, Cassandra was great.

“Lorraine Scanlon would be playing on the National League team with me, so it’s good to have two of us there. We could approach the management together. She’s such an experienced player as well, she’s been managing basketball and football the last few years so it’s great to have someone else in the same boat as you.”

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Lorraine Scanlon. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

O’Shea has sidelined her international basketball ambitions, with Kerry taking centre court of late. Darragh Long and Declan Quill’s side have had a remarkable resurgence, and have already built on last year’s All-Ireland final appearance.

The 2022 Division 2 champions now find themselves in the top-flight league final after an excellent campaign, where a win would see them emulate the exploits of All-Ireland champions Meath, who followed up a Division 2 title in 2021 with a Division 1 crown last year. It could also come as their first since 1991.

O’Shea has been central to Kerry’s rise and is hell-bent on leading them to greater success after prioritising her inter-county commitments over international basketball.

“Football has taken over the last few years,” she concludes. “I’m happy out playing at National League level and keeping up the basketball, but I think the commitment now involved in an inter-county team with football, it’s so much. The women’s national basketball team have big goals themselves and they have aspirations for bigger and better things, so I think you have to choose with your time.

“With Kerry, we try to build each year. To see the improvements from last year and also throughout the league is great.”

More improvements to come. Keep an eye on that Kerry basketball influence in Croke Park this evening.

