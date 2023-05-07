Here are the updated All-Ireland fixtures after Connacht and Munster finals

THE EXPECTED VICTORIES for Galway and Kerry, both by margins of 14 points, in today’s Connacht and Munster football finals, has confirmed the opening group games in the new All-Ireland senior football format.

The opening weekend of action on 20-21 May will see Kerry at home to Mayo and Galway host Tyrone in two blockbuster ties.

Connacht finalists Sligo entertain Kildare, a novel fixture with the counties also meeting in next weekend’s All-Ireland U20 football final, while Clare will host Donegal.

Today’s outcomes confirm three of the four teams in each group with the remainder to be finalised after next Sunday’s Leinster final involving Dublin against Louth and the Ulster final meeting of Derry and Armagh.

Group 1 will include Kerry, Mayo and Cork, while Group 2 will feature Galway, Tyrone and Westmeath. Then it’s Roscommon, Sligo and Kildare as confirmed participants in Group 3, before finally Clare, Donegal and Monaghan are Group 4 rivals.

Here’s the updated fixtures list.

Sam Maguire Cup 2023

Advertisement

Round 1 (first named team at home)

Weekend 20/21 May

Group 1: Kerry v Mayo

Group 2: Galway v Tyrone

Group 3: Sligo v Kildare

Group 4: Clare v Donegal

Weekend 27/28 May

Group 1: Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth) v Cork

Group 2: Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh) v Westmeath

Group 3: Leinster champions (Dublin/Louth) v Roscommon

Group 4: Ulster champions (Derry/Armagh) v Monaghan

Round 2 (first named team at home)

Weekend 3/4 June

Group 1

Mayo v Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth)

Cork v Kerry

Group 2

Tyrone v Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh)

Westmeath v Galway

Group 3

Roscommon v Sligo

Kildare v Leinster winner (Dublin/Louth)

Group 4

Monaghan v Clare

Donegal v Ulster winner (Derry/Armagh)

Round 3 (neutral venues)

Weekend 17/18 June

Group 1

Kerry v Leinster runner-up (Dublin/Louth)

Mayo v Cork

Group 2

Galway v Ulster runner-up (Derry/Armagh)

Tyrone v Westmeath

Group 3

Leinster winner (Dublin/Louth) v Sligo

Roscommon v Kildare

Group 4