Teenage jockey dies in racing tragedy on Kerry beach

It’s understood that the young jockey died from injuries caused by a fall from his horse during a race on Rossbeigh strand.

Rossbeigh, Co. Kerry.
Image: Trish Punch
Image: Trish Punch

A TEENAGE JOCKEY has died in a beach race meeting in Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

The incident occurred at around 5pm this evening on Rossbeigh strand.

It’s understood that the jockey, believed to be in his early teens, died from injuries caused by a fall from his horse during a race. He has not yet been named.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of the incident.

Gardaí said in a statement on Saturday night that “a male in his teens received treatment at the scene following the incident but was later pronounced deceased.

“His body has since been removed to the morgue at Kerry University Hospital.”

The incident occurred at the popular Glenbeigh Racing Festival, which began again today for the first time since before the pandemic.

All races which were scheduled for Sunday’s Day 2 of the festival have been cancelled following the tragedy.

