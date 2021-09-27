Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 27 September 2021
Advertisement

Here is the draw for the 2021 Kerry senior football championship first round

The games will take place on the weekend of 30-31 October.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 27 Sep 2021, 7:38 PM
20 minutes ago 547 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5559486

KINGPINS EAST KERRY will face Austin Stacks in the opening round when they begin the defence of their Kerry senior football title.

david-clifford-and-chris-odonoghue-celebrate David Clifford and Chris O'Donoghue celebrate last year's Kerry county final win.

The draw took place this evening for the county senior championship in the Kingdom with the first round ties taking place on the weekend of 30-31 October for the start of the knockout clashes.

East Kerry, who have Kerry stars like captain Paul Murphy and the Clifford brothers in their ranks, will face the 2014 champions Austin Stacks.

Last year’s finalists Mid Kerry will play 2018 beaten finalists Dingle while Dr Crokes, who have won seven of the last 11 titles, will meet West Kerry.

Another pairing of note saw Spa, recently crowned 2020 intermediate champions, pitted against local rivals Killarney Legion.

 

Kerry SFC first round draw

  • Spa v Killarney Legion
  • Templenoe v Shannon Rangers
  • Feale Rangers v South Kerry
  • West Kerry v Dr Crokes
  • Austin Stacks v East Kerry
  • Kenmare Shamrocks v St Brendan’s
  • Dingle v Mid Kerry
  • St Kieran’s v Kerins O’Rahilly’s

eoin-cleary Clare footballer and St Joseph's Miltown player Eoin Cleary. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The draw also took place this evening for the Clare senior football quarter-finals with Kilmurry-Ibrickane and St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay, who have carved up the last six senior titles between them, both drawn against recent intermediate champions.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

2020 champions Kilmurry-Ibrickane will play Kilmihil, intermediate victors in 2017, while 2019 title winners St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay will meet St Breckan’s who won the intermediate crown that same year.

Clare SFC quarter-final draw

  • Kilmurry-Ibrickane v Kilmihil
  • St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay v St Breckan’s
  • St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield v Lissycasey
  • Éire Óg Ennis v Ennistymon

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie