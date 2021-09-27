Here is the draw for the 2021 Kerry senior football championship first round

KINGPINS EAST KERRY will face Austin Stacks in the opening round when they begin the defence of their Kerry senior football title.

David Clifford and Chris O'Donoghue celebrate last year's Kerry county final win.

The draw took place this evening for the county senior championship in the Kingdom with the first round ties taking place on the weekend of 30-31 October for the start of the knockout clashes.

East Kerry, who have Kerry stars like captain Paul Murphy and the Clifford brothers in their ranks, will face the 2014 champions Austin Stacks.

Last year’s finalists Mid Kerry will play 2018 beaten finalists Dingle while Dr Crokes, who have won seven of the last 11 titles, will meet West Kerry.

Another pairing of note saw Spa, recently crowned 2020 intermediate champions, pitted against local rivals Killarney Legion.

Kerry SFC first round draw

Spa v Killarney Legion

Templenoe v Shannon Rangers

Feale Rangers v South Kerry

West Kerry v Dr Crokes

Austin Stacks v East Kerry

Kenmare Shamrocks v St Brendan’s

Dingle v Mid Kerry

St Kieran’s v Kerins O’Rahilly’s

Clare footballer and St Joseph's Miltown player Eoin Cleary. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The draw also took place this evening for the Clare senior football quarter-finals with Kilmurry-Ibrickane and St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay, who have carved up the last six senior titles between them, both drawn against recent intermediate champions.

2020 champions Kilmurry-Ibrickane will play Kilmihil, intermediate victors in 2017, while 2019 title winners St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay will meet St Breckan’s who won the intermediate crown that same year.

Clare SFC quarter-final draw

Kilmurry-Ibrickane v Kilmihil

St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay v St Breckan’s

St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield v Lissycasey

Éire Óg Ennis v Ennistymon

