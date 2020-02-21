This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 February, 2020
Keane makes three changes as Kerry look to get back to winning ways against Meath

The sides will meet at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 21 Feb 2020, 9:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,195 Views 6 Comments
Kerry manager Peter Keane [file pic].
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Kerry manager Peter Keane [file pic].
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KERRY MANAGER PETER Keane has made three changes to his side that will take on Meath in their Division 1 clash at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday [throw-in, 1pm].

Tom O’Sullivan and Shane Enright come into the Kingdom defensive unit for Jason Foley and Gavin Crowley, while Dara Moynihan has been named to start up front in place of Killian Spillane.

Kerry will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Royals after losing out to Tyrone in a tough battle earlier this month which saw Kerry captain David Clifford controversially dismissed with two yellow cards.

Clifford has been selected to resume his role at full-forward for Sunday’s fixture.

Liam Kearney and Jack Barry will link up at midfield once again while Seán O’Shea and Stephen O’Brien have been named to start again in attack.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore
6. Shane Enright (Tarbert)
7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Liam Kearney (Spa)
9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Dara Moynihan (Spa)
14. David Clifford (Fossa)
15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

