Advertisement
Wednesday 18 January 2023 Dublin: 0°C
Read Next
More Stories
PA Kevin Long and Birmingham celebrate their winner.
# blues' twos
Kevin Long sends Birmingham through after outrageous double save by Etheridge
Long sealed a 2-1 win for Birmingham at Forest Green, with Irish-qualified Lukas Jutkiewicz also on the mark.
933
0
1 hour ago

BIRMINGHAM STAGED A second-half comeback to avoid an FA third-round upset with a 2-1 win at Forest Green.

Goals from Irish-qualified Lukas Jutkiewicz and Cork’s 17-cap international Kevin Long sent Championship side Birmingham through despite a scare from League One’s bottom club. Blues goalkeeper Neil Etheridge produced two extraordinary second-half saves in the space of seconds to help his side into the fourth round.

A Ben Stevenson stunner after seven minutes put Rovers in front but Blues fought back to reach the fourth round.

Forest Green’s early pressure was rewarded when a short-corner routine was worked neatly to Stevenson and he planted a fine curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

Visiting captain Jutkiewicz gave Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Thomas no chance soon after the break when he fired a low effort from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Etheridge produced an incredible double save at the other end to deny a spectacular Regan Hendry strike and a Matt Stevens follow-up to keep the scoreline level.

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

But Tahith Chong’s corner fell kindly for Long who side-footed home to complete the comeback after 65 minutes.

The win sets up a clash with Blackburn at Ewood Park.

FA Cup third-round replay results

  • Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
  • Forest Green 1-2 Birmingham City
  • Swansea 1-2 Bristol City (AET)
  • Wigan 1-2 Luton
  • West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield
Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     