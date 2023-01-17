Kevin Long sends Birmingham through after outrageous double save by Etheridge

BIRMINGHAM STAGED A second-half comeback to avoid an FA third-round upset with a 2-1 win at Forest Green.

Goals from Irish-qualified Lukas Jutkiewicz and Cork’s 17-cap international Kevin Long sent Championship side Birmingham through despite a scare from League One’s bottom club. Blues goalkeeper Neil Etheridge produced two extraordinary second-half saves in the space of seconds to help his side into the fourth round.

Advertisement

A Ben Stevenson stunner after seven minutes put Rovers in front but Blues fought back to reach the fourth round.

Forest Green’s early pressure was rewarded when a short-corner routine was worked neatly to Stevenson and he planted a fine curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

Visiting captain Jutkiewicz gave Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Thomas no chance soon after the break when he fired a low effort from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

Etheridge produced an incredible double save at the other end to deny a spectacular Regan Hendry strike and a Matt Stevens follow-up to keep the scoreline level.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

🤯 @Neil38Etheridge has absolutely no right to be making these saves 🤯#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/cAzcHmgnDZ — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 17, 2023

But Tahith Chong’s corner fell kindly for Long who side-footed home to complete the comeback after 65 minutes.

The win sets up a clash with Blackburn at Ewood Park.

FA Cup third-round replay results