Kevin Long sends Birmingham through after outrageous double save by Etheridge

BIRMINGHAM STAGED A second-half comeback to avoid an FA third-round upset with a 2-1 win at Forest Green.
Goals from Irish-qualified Lukas Jutkiewicz and Cork’s 17-cap international Kevin Long sent Championship side Birmingham through despite a scare from League One’s bottom club. Blues goalkeeper Neil Etheridge produced two extraordinary second-half saves in the space of seconds to help his side into the fourth round.
A Ben Stevenson stunner after seven minutes put Rovers in front but Blues fought back to reach the fourth round.
Forest Green’s early pressure was rewarded when a short-corner routine was worked neatly to Stevenson and he planted a fine curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards.
Visiting captain Jutkiewicz gave Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Thomas no chance soon after the break when he fired a low effort from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.
Etheridge produced an incredible double save at the other end to deny a spectacular Regan Hendry strike and a Matt Stevens follow-up to keep the scoreline level.
But Tahith Chong’s corner fell kindly for Long who side-footed home to complete the comeback after 65 minutes.
The win sets up a clash with Blackburn at Ewood Park.
FA Cup third-round replay results
- Wolves 0-1 Liverpool
- Forest Green 1-2 Birmingham City
- Swansea 1-2 Bristol City (AET)
- Wigan 1-2 Luton
- West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield
