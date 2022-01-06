'No place for it' - McLoughlin dismisses harsh Mayo criticism as Connacht club final looms

KEVIN MCLOUGHLIN HAS dismissed the huge backlash which followed Mayo’s most recent All-Ireland final heartbreak.

After sensationally dumping the reigning champions Dublin in the semi-final, James Horan’s side failed to complete the job as they fell short in the 2021 decider against Tyrone.

The Green and Red outfit was heavily criticised in the aftermath of their sixth All-Ireland final defeat since 2012, although many suggested that some of the negative commentary was too personal.

McLoughlin says that he doesn’t participate in social media discourse, but he condemns any form of criticism that focuses on the person rather than the game.

“I wouldn’t be huge on social media,” he begins. “I have platforms but I wouldn’t engage an awful lot. I was hearing what was going on rather than seeing it first hand. There is no place for it. As a player all I can do is focus on myself and not let external things affect me. That’s the way I look at it. I can’t control anything else; that’s my view.”

McLoughlin didn’t have long to dwell on that disappointing loss in Croke Park as he was called up for club duty with Knockmore the following week.

The 2020 Mayo SFC champions have since embarked on an impressive run which saw them retain their county crown. They are now facing a Connacht final against Roscommon champions Pádraig Pearses on Sunday.

Focusing on club commitments has been a good distraction for the experienced McLoughlin.

“It was one way to keep your mind off things to go and play football again,” he responds when asked if this run with the club helped cushion the blow of All-Ireland heartache.

“We played a league game against Charlestown a week later. It was tough going back that day but once you’re out on the pitch you tend to forget those things and focus on what’s on hand.

“There are only a few of us involved with Mayo on the team. For the rest of the players on the Knockmore team, the All-Ireland, to a certain extent, didn’t mean awful lot to them. Their goal all year was to play for Knockmore and play well. When we came back, Mayo’s loss did not bring them down a peg.

“I was taken by the drive of the players when I came back – the desire to play well and bring success to Knockmore again.”

Mayo’s 2022 campaign will begin this Friday when they take on Galway at the Air Dome at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in the FBD League.

Of course, McLoughlin will not be involved and will not be considering his 2022 ambitions with Mayo until after the conclusion of his club’s activity.

“I’m only focusing on Knockmore at the minute. I’ve hardly spoken to James (Horan) in the last couple of weeks. First things first I have to make sure he wants me back! After the campaign has finished I’ll have a chat with him.

“I haven’t overly thought about it. I’ve enjoyed not thinking about it. I’m leaving Mayo to one side and focusing solely on Knockmore and training with the lads.

“They [Padraig Pearses] are a very formidable team and defeated a good side in Moylough. When you go through their team there are a lot of county and ex-county players involved – a lot of quality there. We’re under no illusion that they are going to bring a serious challenge to us.”

Kevin McLoughlin was speaking ahead of the AIB GAA Connacht SFC Final, this Sunday, 9 January at 1.30pm and will see the Mayo champions take on Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses. The game will be live on TG4.

