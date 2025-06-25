Kevin McStay relieved of duties as Mayo senior football manager

KEVIN McSTAY HAS been relieved of his duties as manager of the Mayo senior footballers.

A meeting of the county board took place at MacHale Park this evening where it was decided to end his tenure along with the rest of the management team.

McStay was appointed in August 2022 and given a four-year term, although he now won’t get the opportunity to see out that final season.

He stepped back from the role for a time after “a medical episode” at a training session last month with Stephen Rochford stepping in for the final two All-Ireland SFC group games against Tyrone and Donegal.

Rochford will also leave his role along with Donie Buckley.

Defeat against Donegal ended Mayo’s championship and in a statement this evening the county board confirmed their decision.

“A decision was made to relieve Kevin McStay and his management team from their roles with the Mayo Senior Football Team with immediate effect,” the statement began.

“We would like to sincerely thank Kevin and his management team for their time, effort, and commitment to the Mayo Senior Football Team during their tenure. Their dedication to the players and the jersey has been greatly appreciated by all involved with Mayo GAA.

“We wish Kevin and his management team every success in the future, both on and off the field. An update regarding the future management of the Senior Football Team will be provided in due course.”

Mayo won the Division 1 league title in McStay’s first season and were beaten Connacht finalists in 2024 and earlier this year when they lost to Galway.