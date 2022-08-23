McStay's experience and 'impressive team behind him' led to Mayo appointment

ALTHOUGH HE INITIALLY sought a three-year term with an option of a fourth, Kevin McStay was handed four years to make his mark as Mayo manager.

The former Mayo forward and Roscommon boss was ratified as James Horan’s successor last night, seeing off competition from Ray Dempsey, Mike Solan and Declan Shaw.

“There’s work to be done,” said Mayo GAA chairman Seamus Tuohy after the appointment was announced.

“It’s going to take time. It’s important we give Kevin the space that’s required in taking on this task. It’s important that we have the faith in what Kevin can do for the county. I’ve no problems with that (the four-year term).

“Through the interview process it’s something we decided to offer him. He was a very competent candidate and he has a lot to offer Mayo GAA going forward. James (Horan) was in for four years and he did a lot over the four years. We need to have faith in the process that we put together.”

McStay brings former Mayo boss Stephen Rochford, experienced coach Donie Buckley, Mayo great Liam McHale and ex-Belmullet manager Damien Mulligan on board in an all-star coaching ticket.

Buckley has coached Mayo before with great success, while McHale worked alongside his brother-in-law at St Brigid’s and Roscommon. Rochford was recently part of the Donegal set-up under Declan Bonner.

McStay will be given “a bit of space” to fill out the rest of his backroom team.

“Hopefully we’ll start that discussion in the next couple of days,” said Tuohy. “He has some thoughts on it already. It’s important we as a board sit down with him and finalise that and put the structures that’s required behind Kevin going forward hopefully in the next couple of weeks.”

Tuohy said McStay’s experience of inter-county management and the quality of names on his ticket were the deciding factors in his appointment by the county executive.

“We appointed the best person for the job.

“Kevin brought a very impressive team with him. Indeed, all four candidates, I have to say the preparation these guys put in and the passion and commitment they showed was absolutely excellent.

“I’d like to congratulate Kevin on behalf of the board. He’s an excellent appointment. It’s exciting times for Mayo GAA.

“James Horan did great things for Mayo GAA. We’re in a good place.

“I wish him well. It’s a difficult task. We all know that in inter-county management the level of commitment that’s required is enormous.

“All four candidates were impressive but Kevin carried that extra bit. No doubt he does bring together a very impressive team behind him. There is no question about that. With his experience at inter-county level, it does count.

“He brings a lot of experience to the job. The people he brings along with him bings a lot of experience. The likes of Donie Buckley who was involved with Mayo teams from the past. Involved when Mayo was really going well. Stephen Rochford was involved with Mayo, brought teams to All-Ireland finals, the likes of Damien Mulligan.

“It’s a big challenge for him also. But no better place to get involved with inter-county football is with these three or four guys. Liam McHale also has been involved a lot along the way. Overall they’re a very impressive outfit and it has to be good for Mayo GAA going forward.”

Tuohy said he was satisfied with the process of appointing Horan’s replacement, which took eight weeks.

“There’s a lot of logistics involved in the process. For me as chairman I have to say, it took time. It took time just to get it right. We set a time frame and a target with the clubs that we’ve have this in place before the start of the championship.

“We’ve achieved two things. We have it in place two weeks before the start of the championship and also we’ve achieved something really special for Mayo football.”