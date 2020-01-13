This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse' - Support for James McClean after latest controversy

Kick it Out have defended the player after the latest incident in this weekend’s match between Stoke and Millwall.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 13 Jan 2020, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 3,599 Views 21 Comments
https://the42.ie/4963667
Stoke City's James McClean (file pic).
Image: Richard Sellers
Stoke City's James McClean (file pic).
Stoke City's James McClean (file pic).
Image: Richard Sellers

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES McClean has received support after being a target of sectarian abuse at the weekend.

The 30-year-old Stoke star has been regularly singled out by opposition supporters in the Championship for derogatory chants.

McClean has been subjected to the abuse on a regular basis in recent years, with the star’s well-documented decision not to wear a poppy every Remembrance Sunday provoking some fans.

The former Derry player has criticised authorities in the past for their failure to act on the abuse aimed at him, though McClean has received support in recent times, with incidents earlier this season at Barnsley and Huddersfield both investigated, and the former club charged as a result.

The latest controversy occurred amid this weekend’s 0-0 draw against Millwall and Kick it Out, an organisation that campaigns for equality in football, expressed their support for the Irish player.

“James McClean was once again subjected to disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse this weekend.

“We have informed The FA so they can investigate but we reiterate — the abuse he continues to receive is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game.

“We have been in constant contact with Stoke City and James, as we continue to offer our full support.

“Greatest action must be taken by the authorities to safeguard his and his family’s wellbeing, because the current situation cannot continue.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

