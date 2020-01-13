'Disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse' - Support for James McClean after latest controversy

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JAMES McClean has received support after being a target of sectarian abuse at the weekend.

The 30-year-old Stoke star has been regularly singled out by opposition supporters in the Championship for derogatory chants.

McClean has been subjected to the abuse on a regular basis in recent years, with the star’s well-documented decision not to wear a poppy every Remembrance Sunday provoking some fans.

The former Derry player has criticised authorities in the past for their failure to act on the abuse aimed at him, though McClean has received support in recent times, with incidents earlier this season at Barnsley and Huddersfield both investigated, and the former club charged as a result.

The latest controversy occurred amid this weekend’s 0-0 draw against Millwall and Kick it Out, an organisation that campaigns for equality in football, expressed their support for the Irish player.

“James McClean was once again subjected to disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse this weekend.

“We have informed The FA so they can investigate but we reiterate — the abuse he continues to receive is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game.

“We have been in constant contact with Stoke City and James, as we continue to offer our full support.

“Greatest action must be taken by the authorities to safeguard his and his family’s wellbeing, because the current situation cannot continue.”

"The abuse James McClean continues to receive is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game."



Our statement following more disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse directed at the @stokecity winger this weekend. #KickItOut pic.twitter.com/3WO3bUywst — Kick It Out (@kickitout) January 13, 2020

