This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former captain replaces ex-Tipp boss as manager of 2016 All-Ireland club champions

Kieran Bermingham is now at the helm with Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 29 Nov 2019, 4:40 PM
21 minutes ago 757 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4910075
Kieran Bermingham captained Na Piarsaigh to a Limerick SHC title in 2011.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner
Kieran Bermingham captained Na Piarsaigh to a Limerick SHC title in 2011.
Kieran Bermingham captained Na Piarsaigh to a Limerick SHC title in 2011.
Image: Inpho/Photojoiner

THE 2016 ALL-IRELAND champions Na Piarsaigh have a new manager at the helm as former club captain Kieran Bermingham replaces ex-Tipperary boss Michael Ryan.

Ryan took charge of the former All-Ireland winners earlier this year, having previously guided the Premier County to Liam MacCarthy glory three years ago.

A spokesman for Na Piarsaigh confirmed to The42 that Bermingham’s appointment was confirmed after a meeting with the club’s executive committee last night.

He is yet to finalise his backroom team as he prepares to take charge of the side in 2020.

Ryan steps down from the position after Na Piarsaigh were denied a Limerick three-in-a-row by Patrickswell in the county decider last month.

Club stalwart Bermingham, who enjoyed All-Ireland U21 success with Limerick, succeeds the Tipperary native after captaining Na Piarsaigh to a Limerick SHC title in 2011.

They went on to win the Munster crown later that year.

Prior to taking over as manager, Bermingham previously served as a selector with Na Piarsaigh, and was part of the backroom team when they won the All-Ireland in 2016.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie