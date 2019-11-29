Former captain replaces ex-Tipp boss as manager of 2016 All-Ireland club champions

THE 2016 ALL-IRELAND champions Na Piarsaigh have a new manager at the helm as former club captain Kieran Bermingham replaces ex-Tipperary boss Michael Ryan.

Ryan took charge of the former All-Ireland winners earlier this year, having previously guided the Premier County to Liam MacCarthy glory three years ago.

A spokesman for Na Piarsaigh confirmed to The42 that Bermingham’s appointment was confirmed after a meeting with the club’s executive committee last night.

He is yet to finalise his backroom team as he prepares to take charge of the side in 2020.

Ryan steps down from the position after Na Piarsaigh were denied a Limerick three-in-a-row by Patrickswell in the county decider last month.

Club stalwart Bermingham, who enjoyed All-Ireland U21 success with Limerick, succeeds the Tipperary native after captaining Na Piarsaigh to a Limerick SHC title in 2011.

They went on to win the Munster crown later that year.

Prior to taking over as manager, Bermingham previously served as a selector with Na Piarsaigh, and was part of the backroom team when they won the All-Ireland in 2016.

