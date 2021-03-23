BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Ireland U20 Head Coach to depart role at end of the season

The IRFU has announced that Kieran Campbell is set to ‘take up a new challenge.’

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 3:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,386 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5389368
Kieran Campbell [file photo].
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Kieran Campbell [file photo].
Kieran Campbell [file photo].
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND U20 HEAD Coach Kieran Campbell is set to depart his role at the end of the season just three months after taking up the role, the IRFU has announced.

Campbell is also leaving his role as Ulster Academy Manager “to take up a new challenge,” according to a statement released today.

“The IRFU thanks Kieran for his outstanding service to Irish Rugby and wishes him all the best.”

The ex-Ulster and Ireland scrum-half took over as the Ireland U20 boss in January from Noel McNamara, who he served as an assistant coach over the previous three seasons.

Campbell enjoyed notable success under McNamara, including the 2019 U20 Grand Slam-winning campaign.

During his time leading the Ulster Academy programme, graduates have included Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Rob Lyttle, Stewart Moore, Nick Timoney, Tom O’Toole and Ireland internationals Jacob Stockdale and Tom O’Toole

A number of current Academy players also featuring for the Ulster senior team this season.

“The last six years has been a great journey in developing a pathway for Ulster’s young talent,” Campbell said.

“I have been fortunate to lead the Ulster Academy, to support the development of young men in reaching their potential as rugby players and people, and I am delighted that many are now realising their potential and performing with Ulster.

“I have relished the challenge of my role with Ulster as Academy Manager, and with Ireland Under-20s, however I believe the time is right for me to now step into a new challenge and I’m excited for what lies ahead. I wish the Province every success going forward.

“Ulster has been a huge part of my family’s and my life both as a player and coach, and we will leave with many great memories and friends.”

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

