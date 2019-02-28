Kerry All-Ireland winner Donaghy to take up position in Galway hurling backroom team

KERRY ALL-IRELAND football winner Kieran Donaghy is to take up a performance coaching role with the Galway senior hurlers.

The Irish Independent’s Colm Keys has reported this morning that Donaghy, who retired last September after an illustrious 14-year career with Kerry, has been brought on board by Galway boss Micheál Donoghue.

“I’ve brought in different people at different times from outside the box and when I was thinking about it, I thought of him. I had met him a few times,” explained Donoghue, when speaking to the newspaper.

“He’s somebody that commands massive respect and is recognised for what he has achieved and his character and personality is something that can be grasped on to straight away.”

Donaghy is the latest sporting personality to join a leading hurling squad after Cork confirmed last Saturday that former New Zealand rugby star Doug Howlett has joined the backroom team of the county’s senior hurlers.

During his Kerry playing career, Donaghy was part of four All-Ireland senior triumphs, claimed three All-Star awards and was the Footballer of the Year in 2006.

Galway are currently top of Division 1B of the Allianz hurling league, completing their round-robin campaign on Sunday away to Waterford.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: