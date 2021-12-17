Man United coach Kieran McKenna departs to become Ipswich Town manager

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE appointed Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna as their new manager.

The 35-year-old Fermanagh native worked under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and current interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the Premier League club.

However, with Rangnick adding to his coaching staff recently with the arrival of Chris Armas and sports psychologist Sascha Lense, McKenna departs to sign a three-year deal with the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich, who sit 12th in League One, sacked Paul Cook earlier this month following a poor run of results.

Another United coach, Martyn Pert, has been named McKenna’s assistant.

“I’d like to thank Mark Ashton and the owners for putting their faith in me and Martyn to take the club forward,” McKenna said.

“Leaving a club like Manchester United was obviously a difficult decision, but I strongly believe in the opportunity to build something here.

“It feels like the right time, project and club to make my first step into first-team management.

For now, the focus for the team has to be on a huge game on Saturday. After that, I cannot wait to meet everyone and get to work.”

“I’m delighted to officially welcome Kieran and Martyn to the club,” added Ipswich chief executive Mark Ashton.

“Kieran is a highly-respected young coach who has been working at the top level of English football and with one of the biggest clubs in world football for a number of years in Manchester United.”