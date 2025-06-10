Celtic confirm Kieran Tierney return from Arsenal

SCOTTISH INTERNATIONAL DEFENDER Kieran Tierney returned to Celtic on a five-year deal on Tuesday after the expiry of his contract at Arsenal.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners in a €27 million deal from the Scottish giants in 2019.

Tierney made 144 Arsenal appearances and won the 2020 FA Cup, but his time in London was disrupted by a series of injuries.

He won 10 trophies in his first spell at his boyhood club, most of which came under Brendan Rodgers, who has also returned for a second stint as manager at Celtic Park.

“Just to be here with the Celtic strip on again just feels amazing,” said Tierney.

“I spoke with the manager, and obviously I had worked with him before and I’ve always kept in touch with him.

“He’s one of the best so I’m so lucky and grateful that he’s given me the chance to come back again.”

