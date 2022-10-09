Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs to contest Tipperary hurling final

The pair emerged from their semi-finals this afternoon.

By Shane Brophy Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 5:30 PM
Kiladangan's Alan Flynn.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

NEIGHBOURS KILADANGAN AND Kilruane MacDonaghs will contest the Tipperary senior hurling championship final in two weeks’ time after emerging from their semi-finals at a very wet FBD Semple Stadium Thurles on Sunday.

2020 champions Kiladangan produced their best display of the campaign to get the better of Drom & Inch 1-21 to 1-17, with Dan O’Meara’s goal with the last puck of the game sealing the win.

Kiladangan led 0-14 to 0-10 at half time with Sean Hayes and Joe Gallagher to the fore.

A Seamus Callanan goal just after the restart re-ignited the Drom challenge and they were coming with a late surge, helped by four points from Tommy Nolan but Kiladangan held out to set-up a final with Kilruane MacDonagh’s who progressed to their first Tipperary senior hurling final since 1986 after they got the better of double-chasing Upperchurch/Drombane, 2-17 to 1-14.

They led from pillar to post, aided by a thirteenth minute goal by Jerome Cahill who was outstanding, contributing 1-4 from play, and also provided the assist for Cian Darcy’s superb goal in added time at the end of the first half to give his side a 2-9 to 1-7 half time advantage.

Upperchurch’s goal came from TJ Butler and the side chasing a hurling and football double never looked like winning the game with Kilruane always keeping them at arm’s length in the second half.

The final will be played on Sunday 23rd October at FBD Semple Stadium.

