Kildare on the upside of the seesaw while Antrim stare into the abyss

IN A WAY, Kildare hurlers are to be pitied today.

That might seem churlish a day after they won their first points in hurling’s Division 1B after beating Antrim.

No matter how well they hurled, how well they were rewarded for their direct play, how gorgeous the two goals Muiris Curtin scored himself with laser finishes and the one he set up for the freshly-introduced James Dolan.

Put all that to one side and the spotlight will seek out Antrim manager Davy Fitzgerald anyway and where exactly his future lies in intercounty hurling management at the end of this season.

That just comes with being an All-Ireland winner as a player and manager, addicted to the game with diminishing returns.

This is by no means the lowest point for Antrim, but a defeat you couldn’t imagine happening under previous manager Darren Gleeson.

Where Kildare are now, you might go back to 2021 and the day Antrim beat Clare 1-21 to 0-22 in Corrigan Park in the first round of the league under Gleeson.

That day, Clare had Eibhear Quilligan in goal.

Outfield, Conor Cleary, Diarmuid Ryan and John Conlon Aidan McCarthy, Cian Galvin, Tony Kelly, Cathal Malone, David Reidy, Aron Shanagher, Shane O’Donnell, Ryan Taylor and David Fitzgerald all played some role that day.

They all played when Clare won the All-Ireland final three years later.

From the Antrim team beaten by Kildare yesterday, Stephen Rooney, Paddy Burke, Joe Maskey, James McNaughton, Conal Cunning, Keelan Molloy and Domhnall Nugent, now a converted goalkeeper, all featured in that victory over Clare.

The platform for the win over the Banner three years ago was a half-forward line of Niall McKenna, James McNaughton and Neil McManus. Good for fielding, good for winning the ball on the deck.

All of them were line-breakers, but McNaughton is the only member of that trio still involved.

Antrim struggled in that regard against Kildare. They dropped their lines back so far, that when they did win the ball from a Kildare puckout, they were put under severe pressure and forced to go long; where only one forward was left up.

Conan Boran signs autographs for young supporters. Grace Halton / INPHO Grace Halton / INPHO / INPHO

There’s something of the Darren Gleeson about Lilywhites manager Brian Dowling, the Kilkenny man who has Kildare eating out of his palm right now.

In his post-match interview, he stressed the need to show Antrim no respect.

“Second half, I think we just decided to put the foot down and go at them,” he said.

“Our plan all week was to really go at them and attack. We probably didn’t do that against Dublin enough. We probably played with the handbrake up.

“So we released the handbrake there and said, have a go, have a right cut, and just have a bit of courage and take lads on.”

Reviewing the game on the Allianz League Sunday programme last night, Joe Canning had warm words for Dan O’Meara, noting that while he plays with number four on his back, his job is to follow the forward who drops out further out the field and become an extra attacker.

With Antrim seeking to contain, his wish was granted. The two teams had vastly opposing attitudes to strategy.

As Dowling explained, they went after the game, especially after half-time and were rewarded with three goals. Curtin’s ability in the air, his stickwork and unselfishness were integral.

About his first goal and Kildare’s second, Canning said, “I don’t think I will see a better goal this year, or any other year,” as he planted it to the top corner beyond Domhnall Nugent.

'His name is in lights this evening'



Joe Canning says that Kildare's journey has really impressed him in recent years



The rise of Kildare is a hand in glove thing with the heightened expectations of the Naas club.

There has been no secret formula, but a gradual grind to get where they are now.

They will have tough days ahead. Clare don’t look like they are prepared to give any succour to developing hurling counties and they will face them in under a fortnight.

So much of their season will boil down to a trip to Ballycran to face Down on 1 March.

Right now, the hurling community of Antrim are plunged into another period of self-reflection.

The expected boon of the GaelFast initiative is still way off. They have an internal review committee staffed with exceptional hurling people who are trying to overhaul their development structures.

That job of work is not plain sailing either. Perhaps for both, there is a certain ceiling to be reached at this stage.

It makes it easier though, when the shop window is dressed well.

For Kildare, it’s looking like the Brown Thomas shopfront on Christmas week. In Antrim… not so much.

