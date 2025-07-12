Kildare win Tailteann Cup after repelling Limerick's last-gasp attack

Kildare 1-24

Limerick 2-19

NOTHING HAS EVER come easily for Kildare at Croke Park and it was no different in this Tailteann Cup final.

They took the title in the end, securing a golden ticket to the 2025 Sam Maguire Cup race.

But the Lilywhites were pushed all the way for the big prize and were mightily grateful for the scoring contribution of Man of the Match Darragh Kirwan who registered 0-8.

Alex Beirne’s 1-2 haul was huge too while, just like in the semi-final, Brian McLoughlin had a big impact when he came on, hitting 0-3.

Trailing by two points after Limerick’s second goal in the 48th minute, 1-16 to 2-15, Kildare fans wondered if more Croke Park heartache was coming their way after losing the Division 3 final there in March.

But eight points in the next 15 minutes or so moved them four points clear and gave them a vital cushion at the death.

Limerick, bidding to become the first Division 4 team to win the competition, battled all the way to their credit and got the gap down to just three points when the siren sounded.

They had possession of the ball at that stage and chased a goal to level the game but when sub Darragh Murray’s shot was saved, Rory O’Brien gathered the rebound and was only able to shoot over for a point – ending the game.

Kildare win the Tailteann Cup. In a pulsating finale, Limerick almost snatched a dramatic goal to force extra-time but the Lilywhites put their bodies on the line to survive.

Kildare were just about good value overall for the two-point win and can reflect on a solid first season under Flanagan who has guided them to 12 wins from 15 competitive games.

All the talk beforehand was about the impact of the elements and the searing heat but a stiff wind which aided Kildare initially was even more influential.

Kirwan used the wind advantage to drill two two-pointers in the opening 20 minutes and Callum Bolton notched another. Daniel Flynn tried for one too but his effort flew wide.

Kildare were in a healthy position at the 20-minute stage with a 1-10 to 1-3 lead, bouncing back in powerful fashion after falling three points behind early on.

Limerick captain Cillian Fahy scored their first goal in the seventh minute, pouncing on the follow up after Emmet Rigter’s initial attempt was blocked.

Kildare reeled off 1-7 without response between the 11th and 19th minutes to take firm control of the game.

The scores seemed to come easier for the Leinster semi-finalists who opened up with some terrific football and punished Limerick with a high press on Josh Ryan’s kick-outs.

Beirne’s 14th minute goal, for example, came after Kildare won a Ryan kick-out and worked the ball back in at pace, Beirne playing a neat one-two before finishing smartly to the bottom corner.

But just as soon as Kildare had gained apparent control of the game, Limerick came roaring back into it, cutting the gap to just two points at one stage.

Now it was their time to enjoy a scoring blitz, reeling off five points in a row.

Danny Neville was excellent for them in this period and while Limerick wasted a couple of decent score chances, they still picked off enough scores to haul themselves right back into contention.

Kildare finished the half stronger, opening up a 1-13 to 1-9 lead at the interval, but Limerick remained in a strong position with the wind advantage to come.

And they seized the opportunity with both hands, dominating the third quarter of the game to turn that four-point deficit into a two-point lead with 20 minutes to go, 2-15 to 1-16.

Wing-back Tony McCarthy pinched back-to-back points for Limerick before goalkeeper Ryan boomed a two-pointer. Veteran Iain Corbett and Nash added points to narrow the gap and when Killian Ryan netted with a shot that deflected in off Brian Byrne, Limerick supporters were in dreamland with that two-point advantage.

But Kildare hit another purple patch just when it counted down the home stretch, wrestling back control of the game.

A two-pointer for McLoughlin ignited them and there were timely points too from Kirwan, Tommy Gill, Kevin Feely and Colm Dalton before Limerick whipped up that late drama right at the death.

Scorers for Kildare: Darragh Kirwan 0-8 (2 tp), Alex Beirne 1-2, Ryan Sinkey 0-3, Brian McLoughlin 0-3 (tp), Callum Bolton 0-2 (1 tp), Kevin Feely 0-2 (0-1f), Colm Dalton 0-2, Tommy Gill 0-1, Daniel Flynn 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Cillian Fahy 1-1, Killian Ryan 1-1, Tony McCarthy 0-3, Josh Ryan 0-3 (1tpf, 1 45), Peter Nash 0-3 (0-1f), Emmet Rigter 0-2, James Naughton 0-2 (0-2f), Danny Neville 0-1, Tommie Childs 0-1, Iain Corbett 0-1, Rory O’Brien 0-1.

KILDARE

1. Cian Burke (Clane)

4. Brian Byrne (Naas)

3. Ryan Burke (Caragh)

2. Harry O’Neill (Clane)

5. Tommy Gill (Carbury)

6. David Hyland (Athy)

7. James McGrath (Athy)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy – Captain)

9. Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock)

12. Callum Bolton (Sarsfields)

14. Darragh Kirwan (Naas)

10. Colm Dalton (Sallins)

13. Ryan Sinkey (Naas)

11. Alex Beirne (Naas)

15. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

Substitutes:

17. Jack McKevitt (Naas) for McGrath (43)

24. Brian McLoughlin (Clane) for Gibbons (43)

26. Eoin Cully (Carbury) for Daniel Flynn (47)

19. Mick O’Grady (Cill Droichid) for Burke (66)

LIMERICK

1. Josh Ryan (Oola)

2. Jason Hassett (Mungret/St Pauls)

3. Darren O’Doherty (Newcastle West)

4. Mark McCarthy (Fr Caseys)

5. Killian Ryan (Mungret/St Pauls)

6. Iain Corbett (Newcastle West)

7. Tony McCarthy (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

8. Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels)

9. Darragh O’Hagan (Mungret/St Paul’s)

10. Paul Maher (Adare)

11. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford – Captain)

12. Danny Neville (Askeaton/Ballysteen/Kilcornan)

13. Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West)

14. James Naughton (St Senans)

15. Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)

Substitutes:

20. Barry Coleman (Rathkeale) for Childs (16-20, blood)

23. Darragh Murray (Monaleen) for O’Hagan (43)

20. Coleman for Maher (47)

26. Rob Childs (Galtee Gaels) for Rigter (55)

18. Tadgh O Siochru (Monaleen) for Corbett (61)

24. Rory O’Brien (Fr Caseys) for Tommie Childs (66)