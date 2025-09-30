Kildare and Limerick GAA club games live on TV next weekend

FOOTBALL AND HURLING action from Kildare and Limerick takes the focus next Sunday as TG4′s GAA club coverage continues.

The opening game is from Kildare on senior football semi-final day with Naas facing Celbridge in Newbridge.

The game is a repeat of the last two county senior finals, both of which Naas have won, by 1-7 to 1-6 in 2024 and by 0-13 to 0-11 in 2023. Naas have won the last four senior titles in Kildare, while Celbridge were most recently champions in 2008.

Advertisement

The game will pit members of Kildare’s Tailteann Cup winning setup this summer against each other with Naas able to call on Brian Byrne, Darragh Kirwan, Ryan Sinkey, Alex Beirne, and Jack McKevitt, while Celbridge have Mick O’Grady.

The second Kildare SFC semi-final is Athy against Sarsfields at 4.15pm, also in Newbridge.

The second televised match on Sunday is on Limerick senior hurling semi-final day with reigning champions Doon facing Ballybrown in Kilmallock.

Doon won the title for the first time last season, while Ballybrown last featured in the final in 2016.

The game sees Limerick stars Adam English, Darragh O’Donovan and Barry Murphy in action for Doon, while Ballybrown can call on Aidan O’Connor and Colin Coughlan.

The opening Limerick SHC semi-final is on in Bruff at 1.45pm as Na Piarsaigh take on Kilmallock.

*****

Sunday 5 October

Kildare senior football semi-final

Celbridge v Naas, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 2pm.

Limerick senior hurling semi-final