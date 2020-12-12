BE PART OF THE TEAM

Kildare advance to meet Offaly in Leinster minor semi-final

All four Leinster minor quarter-finals are scheduled for this afternoon.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 12 Dec 2020, 2:37 PM
37 minutes ago 610 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5297566
Adam Fanning battles with Cian Murphy.
Image: ©INPHO
Adam Fanning battles with Cian Murphy.
Adam Fanning battles with Cian Murphy.
Image: ©INPHO

ADAM FANNING and OISIN O’Sullivan shone for Kildare this afternoon as their U20 side swept aside Louth’s challenge to reach the semi-finals of the Leinster minor championship.

The final result – a 2-16 to 1-7 win for the Lilywhites – was emphatic. Early on, however, Louth competed strongly, so much so that they led by two points at the first half water break.

But Kildare simply had too much firepower, Fanning and O’Sullivan contributing handsomely, backed up by Daragh Swords, Ben Fitzsimons, Charlie Litton, Cian Grimes and Shane Farrell.

The game turned on 28 minutes when Daragh Sloane got the only goal of the opening half – and suddenly, that extension of Kildare’s lead from one point to four had a huge psychological impact, boosting the home side’s morale, denting Louth’s.

A second half goal from Fionn O’Giollain extended the gap. Kildare now meet Offaly in next Saturday’s semi-final.

dylan-cassidy-looks-on-as-fionn-ogiollain-of-kildare-scores-a-goal Dylan Cassidy looks on as Kildare's Fionn O’Giollain scores a goal. Source: ©INPHO

 
The Faithful were tested fully by Wicklow – who were boosted by the brilliance of Eoin Doyle, their chief scorer. 

Indeed, Wicklow were right in it up until the 58th minute when Cormac Egan scored Offaly’s second goal, extending their lead to five points.

Until then, there was little separating these sides – Doyle’s scores keeping Offaly honest, Keith O’Neill’s three points, helped by a Jamie Guing score, ensuring that the contest remained even as half-time approached.

More to the point, the Wicklow keeper, Jack Sargent, was inspired, making three great saves throughout the game.

Then came a major turning point – Alex Egan scoring Offaly’s first goal on the stroke of half-time.

Now ahead by three, Offaly had credit in the bank. But Wicklow were not finished, Doyle continuing to score his frees, and at the waterbreak they trailed by one, 1-6 to 0-8. But Offaly rallied, outscoring Wicklow 1-3 to 0-1 down the stretch, Wicklow’s cause hindered considerably by a black card to Tom Keogh midway through the second half.

Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

