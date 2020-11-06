BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 6 November 2020
Advertisement

Jack O'Connor hands out five Championship debuts in Kildare's Leinster opener

Daniel Flynn is fit to start Sunday’s meeting with Offaly.

By Niall Kelly Friday 6 Nov 2020, 11:06 AM
1 hour ago 1,288 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5257615
Shea Ryan: named for championship debut at full-back.
Image: ©INPHO
Shea Ryan: named for championship debut at full-back.
Shea Ryan: named for championship debut at full-back.
Image: ©INPHO

FIVE KILDARE PLAYERS will make their senior championship debuts in their Leinster SFC quarter-final against Offaly.

Lilywhites boss Jack O’Connor has named his team for Sunday’s game in O’Moore Park (5.30pm), with Shea Ryan, Darragh Malone, Con Kavanagh, Aaron Masterson and Darragh Kirwan all handed first championship starts.

O’Connor’s side shows just two changes from the team which beat Westmeath in the final round of the National Football League last month, with Mick O’Grady and Eoin Doyle both missing out on the starting XV as they continue their recovery from groin injuries.

But Kildare have been giving an attacking boost with the news that Daniel Flynn is fit to start and wears number 13.

Kildare (SF v Offaly)

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)
3. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields)
4. Darragh Malone (Allenwood)

5. David Hyland (Athy)
6. Con Kavanagh (Sarsfields)
7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)
11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
12. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

13. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)
14. Darragh Kirwan (Naas)
15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie