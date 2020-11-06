Jack O'Connor hands out five Championship debuts in Kildare's Leinster opener

FIVE KILDARE PLAYERS will make their senior championship debuts in their Leinster SFC quarter-final against Offaly.

Lilywhites boss Jack O’Connor has named his team for Sunday’s game in O’Moore Park (5.30pm), with Shea Ryan, Darragh Malone, Con Kavanagh, Aaron Masterson and Darragh Kirwan all handed first championship starts.

O’Connor’s side shows just two changes from the team which beat Westmeath in the final round of the National Football League last month, with Mick O’Grady and Eoin Doyle both missing out on the starting XV as they continue their recovery from groin injuries.

But Kildare have been giving an attacking boost with the news that Daniel Flynn is fit to start and wears number 13.

Kildare (SF v Offaly)

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

3. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields)

4. Darragh Malone (Allenwood)

5. David Hyland (Athy)

6. Con Kavanagh (Sarsfields)

7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

12. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

13. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

14. Darragh Kirwan (Naas)

15. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)

