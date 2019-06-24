Senior forward one of four Ballyhale All-Ireland club winners named in Kilkenny U20 team

ADRIAN MULLEN HAS been selected for the Kilkenny U20 side in their Leinster hurling opener tonight against Laois at the start of a big week as he will be involved in next Sunday’s senior final in Croke Park.

Mullen hit 1-3 against Wexford nine days ago for the Kilkenny side and is likely to be a key figure for Brian Cody’s side as they chase Leinster honours next Sunday.

He’s been named at wing-forward tonight in the side managed by DJ Carey for the game in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Mullen won an All-Ireland senior medal in March with Ballyhale Shamrocks and is joined by three club-mates from that victory in goalkeeper Dean Mason, midfielder Evan Shefflin – who will captain the team – and corner-forward Eoin Cody.

Mason and Cody along with wing-back David Blanchfield won All-Ireland Croke Cup medals with St Kieran’s earlier this year.

Kilkenny

1. Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

2. Tommy Ronan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

3. Conor Flynn (Graigue-Ballycallan)

4. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Heary (O’Loughlin Gaels)

6. Michael Carey (Young Irelands)

7. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

8. John Dowd (Erin’s Own)

9. Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain)

10. Eoin O’Shea (O’Loughlin Gaels)

11. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)

12. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown)

14. James Bergin (Clara)

15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

