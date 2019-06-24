This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Senior forward one of four Ballyhale All-Ireland club winners named in Kilkenny U20 team

Adrian Mullen will be in action tonight for Kilkenny against Laois.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 24 Jun 2019, 9:55 AM
25 minutes ago 724 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4694917
Adrian Mullen celebrating his recent goal against Wexford.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Adrian Mullen celebrating his recent goal against Wexford.
Adrian Mullen celebrating his recent goal against Wexford.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ADRIAN MULLEN HAS been selected  for the Kilkenny U20 side in their Leinster hurling opener tonight against Laois at the start of a big week as he will be involved in next Sunday’s senior final in Croke Park.

Mullen hit 1-3 against Wexford nine days ago for the Kilkenny side and is likely to be a key figure for Brian Cody’s side as they chase Leinster honours next Sunday.

He’s been named at wing-forward tonight in the side managed by DJ Carey for the game in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Mullen won an All-Ireland senior medal in March with Ballyhale Shamrocks and is joined by three club-mates from that victory in goalkeeper Dean Mason, midfielder Evan Shefflin – who will captain the team – and corner-forward Eoin Cody.

Mason and Cody along with wing-back David Blanchfield won All-Ireland Croke Cup medals with St Kieran’s earlier this year.

Kilkenny

1. Dean Mason (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

2. Tommy Ronan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
3. Conor Flynn (Graigue-Ballycallan)
4. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Conor Heary (O’Loughlin Gaels)
6. Michael Carey (Young Irelands)
7. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

8. John Dowd (Erin’s Own)
9. Evan Shefflin (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain)

10. Eoin O’Shea (O’Loughlin Gaels)
11. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)
12. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown)
14. James Bergin (Clara)
15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

