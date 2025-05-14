Leinster camogie finalists will play ‘under protest’ if forced to change into skorts

A STATEMENT from the Kilkenny and Wexford Senior Camogie Panels and the Carlow and Laois Intermediate Camogie Panels says all teams will wear shorts for their upcoming Leinster finals, as reported by The 42 earlier today.

The skorts versus shorts debate has dominated the camogie discourse in recent weeks.

The Dublin and Kilkenny teams were forced to change into skorts, having initially worn shorts, for their Leinster senior semi-final on 3 May.

More recently, the Munster senior final was postponed by the provincial council, with the Cork and Waterford teams planning a similar protest.

Motions addressing the controversy will be considered at the Camogie Association Special Congress in Croke Park on 22 May, but many players are eager for the matter to be resolved before then.

Today’s statement read: “This weekend, following months of training and preparation, we are scheduled to go head-to-head for Leinster titles. Today, we come together, united, to make an almost impossible choice because camogie authorities refuse to do so.

“We will be togged out in shorts at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday and we want our choice to be respected.

“However, if the current outdated rule is enforced, we will change into skorts, solely to ensure the games are not abandoned. We will play the games under protest.

“As part of this protest, we do not consent to any photography or video to be taken of the matches themselves, should we be forced to wear skorts.

“We call on the Leinster Council to ensure this is enforced, and we ask both the media and supporters to respect our position.

“We have made this decision based on the belief and trust that players will be listened to and heard. We expect camogie delegates will vote for choice at Special Congress on May 22nd and that no further protest will be necessary.

“We stand steadfastly with our fellow players in demanding that choice.

“We will not be making any further comment until after the weekend.”